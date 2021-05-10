(Left 1st) Mr Alex Chan, General Manager of Enterprise Market, HGC; (Left 2nd) Professor Patrick Lee, Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, CUHK; (Left 3rd) Mr Aldous Ng, Co-founder and CEO of CUC; (Left 4th) Mr Chris Chow, Head of Product and Project Solution of HGC; (Left 5th) Ms Cecilia Wong, Executive Vice President, Product & Innovation of HGC