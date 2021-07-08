NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HHAeXchange, the leading provider of homecare management solutions for payers, providers, and state Medicaid agencies, today announced the Enterprise Application, Professional (Payer) Application, Time and Attendance / Telephone Platform and Data Exchange (SFTP Platform) hosted at Digital Realty in New York, NY and at Amazon Web Services (AWS) has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.
HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's Enterprise Application, Professional (Payer) Application, Time and Attendance / Telephone Platform and Data Exchange (SFTP Platform) have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places HHAeXchange in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
"Organizations like HHAeXchange are under more pressure than ever to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST, ISO, and COBIT," said Greg Strobel, CEO at HHAeXchange. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."
"The HITRUST CSF Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Vice President of Assurance Services, HITRUST. "The fact that HHAeXchange has achieved HITRUST CSF Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."
About HHAeXchange
Founded in 2008, Homecare Software Solutions d.b.a. HHAeXchange is the leading technology platform for homecare and self-direction program management. Developed specifically for the Medicaid patient population, the HHAeXchange platform connects state agencies, managed care payers, providers, and caregivers through its intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, efficiency, and compliance. For more information, visit http://www.hhaexchange.com.
Media Contact
Kaitlin Olcott, HHAeXchange, (631)-938-1479 x 5542, kolcott@hhaexchange.com
SOURCE HHAeXchange