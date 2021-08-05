NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HHAeXchange, the leading provider of homecare management solutions for payers, providers, and state Medicaid agencies, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Tempus Unlimited, one of the nation's most person-centered Financial Management Services (FMS) entities, to provide a self-direction software and services solution to Pennsylvania's three Community HealthChoices (CHC) Managed Care Organizations (MCOs): AmeriHealth Caritas, PA Health & Wellness, and UPMC Health Plan.
HHAeXchange and Tempus Unlimited will partner to deliver a comprehensive self-direction technology suite including FMS software, electronic visit verification (EVV) tools, a state-of-the-art business intelligence and data analytics platform, and aggregation services to support the Pennsylvania CHC MCOs' 11,000+ self-direction Participants.
As the Fiscal/Employer Agent (F/EA), Tempus will support self-directing Participants in CHC by providing administrative assistance and services for participant employers, as well as program compliance support for the Pennsylvania CHC MCOs.
Self-direction services have become increasingly popular over the past few years, and their growth further accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to data from HHAeXchange, there was a 20% growth in self-direction for the first nine months of 2020 alone -- an increase of 7.5% compared to prior years.
"As self-direction programs continue to expand, HHAeXchange will bring a best-in-class offering to Pennsylvania Participants and expand our longstanding relationship with the Pennsylvania CHC MCOs," said Greg Strobel, CEO of HHAeXchange. "Many self-direction programs struggle without the much-needed technical capability that truly matches member needs. The team at HHAeXchange is incredibly excited to partner with Tempus Unlimited to offer a comprehensive financial management software and services solution that will empower both the Pennsylvania CHC MCOs and their Participants."
"We are looking forward to working with HHAeXchange and the Pennsylvania CHC MCOs to provide the support and services to assist the state's self-directed population. We have a strong foundation of success with HHAeXchange, having previously partnered together in the state of Massachusetts, where Tempus currently supports more than 25,000 active Participants," said Larry Spencer, CEO of Tempus Unlimited.
HHAeXchange has worked with all three Pennsylvania CHC MCOs since 2017 to successfully support home and community-based service needs for more than 111,000 CHC Participants.
As an industry-leading provider of homecare management and self-direction solutions, HHAeXchange has helped numerous states and MCOs manage billions of dollars in Medicaid claims while achieving a new level of oversight, transparency, and efficiency that hasn't previously existed in the marketplace. HHAeXchange has successfully implemented more than 34 payers and is the EVV aggregator for the states of New Jersey, West Virginia, Alabama, and Minnesota.
About HHAeXchange
Founded in 2008, HHAeXchange is the leading technology platform for homecare and self-direction program management. Developed specifically for Medicaid home and community-based services, the HHAeXchange platform connects state agencies, managed care payers, providers, and caregivers through its intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, efficiency, and compliance.
