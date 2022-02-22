NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HHAeXchange, the leading provider of homecare management solutions for payers, providers, and state Medicaid agencies, today announced the official launch of Care Insights for Payers, a solution that enables payers to leverage caregivers' visit frequency with members to capture change in condition alerts and social determinants of health (SDOH) observations, creating additional visibility at the member, risk cohort, and population levels.
The Care Insights solution, which integrates directly with care intervention programs, leverages caregivers' frequent engagement with members to improve the quality of care through early identification and mitigation of risk factors. The ability to collect and communicate timely observations provides care management teams the opportunity to reduce adverse and costly events such as emergency room visits, hospital admissions, and skilled nursing facility admissions.
"Moving to Care Insights has allowed us to reduce our overall time to identify risks because we're able to get more frequent insights into member health without the administrative burdens. HHAeXchange makes the process manageable so we aren't inundated and can better handle alerts and take care of potential escalations," said Manager of Health Services, New York MLTC.
"As healthcare moves to a value-based care approach, payers need timely, cost-effective ways to monitor member trends, capture critical change-in-condition information, and track the quality metrics that correlate with improved outcomes and value-based payments," said Stephen Vaccaro, President, HHAeXchange. "Through its seamless integration with existing managed care organizations' processes, Care Insights helps managed care organizations and state Medicaid agencies improve health outcomes by providing real-time access to change in condition alerts and intelligent monitoring of member population health analytics."
Care Insights also addresses the need across provider networks for increased visibility, communication, and compliance as required by the 21st Century Cures Act, which was designed to decrease fraud, waste, and abuse, and to help bring new innovations and medical advances faster to the Medicaid participants who need them.
