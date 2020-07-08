OCALA, Fla., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com auctions sold over $149.4 million (gross auction proceeds) in equipment and other goods in June's online-only and webcast auctions. For the year, HiBid.com also surpassed the $1 billion mark in overall gross merchandise volume last month.
In total, HiBid hosted 4,205 auctions from June 1st through the 30th. Throughout the month, an average of approximately 715,000 bidders per day took part, placing bids on more than 1.5 million lots. HiBid saw a June average of nearly 1.2 million bids per day.
June 1st-30th HiBid.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $149,384,498 (USD)
Gross merchandise volume: $252,854,287 (USD)
Lots sold: 1,534,739
Online-only auctions: 4,205
Webcast auctions: 384
Average bidders per day: 715,000
Average bids per day: 1.183 million
What follows is a sampling of current Featured Auctions on HiBid.com, where individuals have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items including a Texas attorney's lifetime rare coin collection, an armored SUV, sculptures, antiques, and much more.
Rare Coin Estate Auctions, Parts 1 & 2
Seller: Gold Standard Auctions
Dates: July 2nd to 11th, 2020 (Part 1), July 2nd to 12th, 2020 (Part 2)
Lots: 534 (Part 1), 554 (Part 2)
Fine Jewelry & Classic Cars Auction
Seller: Aiken Vintage
Dates: July 2nd to 12th, 2020
Lots: 187
Garden Décor & Outdoor Furnishings Auction
Seller: Ashcroft and Moore LLC
Date: July 9th, 2020
Lots: 412
About HiBid & Auction Flex
Auction Flex is the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid, products of Sandhills Global, were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
