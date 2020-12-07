OCALA, Fla., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Auctions hosted through HiBid.com generated more than $27.4 million (gross auction proceeds) in sales last week, with a total of 828 auctions held from November 23rd through the 29th. More than 880,000 bidders submitted 1.45 million bids each day, on average, which resulted in a total of more than 323,000 lots sold during the week.
HiBid.com once again broke records with more than 800,000 lots live for bidding on Friday alone, and nearly 95,000 lots sold on Sunday. The easy-to-use auction platform, which also works seamlessly with Auction Flex auction management software, looks to keep the momentum going through December 2020 with hundreds of end-of-year webcast and internet-only auctions on the calendar.
November 23rd-29th HiBid.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $27,419,668
Gross merchandise volume: $38,724,693
Lots sold: 323,649
Online-only auctions: 768
Webcast auctions: 60
Average bidders per day: 880,000
Average bids per day: 1.45 million
Current Auctions
Below are just a few examples of the many auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Highlights include the opportunity to bid on antiques, jewelry, baseball cards and memorabilia, coins, vintage motorcycles, pinball machines, arcade games, and much more.
Jewelry, Antique Ceramics & Decorations Online Auction
Seller: Global Heritage Auction Co., Limited
Dates: November 11th-December 17th
Lots: 345
View Auction Items
Baseball Card & Memorabilia, Coins & Jewelry Auction
Seller: Elite Collectibles
Date: December 3rd
Lots: 742
View Auction Items
Vintage Motorcycle Collection Online Auction
Seller: Ken Geyer Real Estate Auctioneers, Inc.
Dates: October 22nd-December 13th
Lots: 60
View Auction Items
Amusement Arcade Auction
Seller: Lynch Auction Co.
Dates: November 26th-December 8th
Lots: 192
View Auction Items
About HiBid & Auction Flex
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com, Equipmentfacts, and numerous industry-focused brands.
