OCALA, Fla., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com surpassed previous auction totals last week, with 2,573 biddable auctions and approximately 694,000 lots for sale on Saturday alone. HiBid also reports a record number of bids and bidders across the HiBid.com platform in Labor Day auctions. HiBid works seamlessly with Auction Flex, a comprehensive auction management platform, and supports webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and absentee bidding.
From August 31st through September 6th, an average of roughly 739,000 bidders per day placed bids on more than 264,000 lots across 733 auctions. In total, last week's online-only and webcast auctions brought in over $20 million (gross auction proceeds) in the sale of antiques, vehicles, collectibles, jewelry, and other assets.
August 31st-September 6th HiBid.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $20,139,440 (USD)
Gross merchandise volume: $30,272,421 (USD)
Lots sold: 264,173
Online-only auctions: 675
Webcast auctions: 58
Average bidders per day: 739,000
Average bids per day: 1.2 million
Current Auctions
The following list includes examples of Featured Auctions currently running on HiBid.com. Individuals participating in these auctions have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including fine jewelry, bullion, rare coins, and much more.
Texas Developer's Rare Coin Estate Sale
Seller: Gold Standard Auctions
Dates: July 27th-September 12th
Lots: 524
View Auction Items
Distressed Fine Jewelry at Manufacturing Prices
Seller: Affordable Creations
Dates: September 4th-14th
Lots: 1,455
View Auction Items
Weekly Coin & Bullion Auction Plus Jewelry & More!
Seller: Aiken Vintage
Dates: September 3rd-9th
Lots: 205
View Auction Items
If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.
Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.
About HiBid & Auction Flex
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com, Equipmentfacts, and numerous industry-focused brands.
Contact Us
352-414-1947
sales@auctionflex.com