LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second week in a row, HiBid.com reports record high auction volumes, with 2,479 biddable auctions and roughly 673,000 lots for sale on Friday alone. Overall, last week's online-only and webcast auctions brought in more than $28 million (gross auction proceeds) in the sale of coins, equipment, vehicles, and other assets. From August 10th through the 16th, bidders placed an average of about 1.26 million bids per day across 949 auctions on HiBid.com.
Approximately 771,000 bidders per day took part in HiBid auctions for the week, bidding on more than 336,000 lots. HiBid continues to see a marked rise in interest among auctioneers and buyers alike, and anticipates additional record totals in lots for sale in the coming weeks.
August 10th-16th HiBid.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $28,063,776 (USD)
Gross merchandise volume: $41,861,474 (USD)
Lots sold: 336,640
Online-only auctions: 877
Webcast auctions: 72
Average bidders per day: 771,000
Average bids per day: 1.26 million
