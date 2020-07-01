OCALA, Fla., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of over $44.6 million (gross auction proceeds) in equipment and other auction goods in last week's online-only and webcast auctions. For the year, HiBid.com also surpassed the $1 billion mark in overall gross merchandise volume.
In total, HiBid hosted 1,046 auctions from June 22nd through the 28th. Throughout the week, an average of approximately 689,000 bidders per day took part, placing bids on nearly 357,000 lots. For the entire week, HiBid saw an average of approximately 1.3 million bids per day.
June 22th-28th HiBid.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $44,611,865 (USD)
Gross merchandise volume: $68,090,866 (USD)
Lots sold: 356,947
Online-only auctions: 945
Webcast auctions: 101
Average bidders per day: 689,000
Average bids per day: 1.13 million
Currently Featured Auctions
What follows is a sampling of current Featured Auctions on HiBid.com, where individuals have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including fine art, material handling equipment, an armored SUV, and low-cost items starting at just $1.
Fine Art Auction
Seller: Apollon Auction
Dates: June 27th-July 11th, 2020
Lots: 50
Material Handling Equipment Auction
Seller: Abamex Auction Co.
Dates: June 25th-July 8th, 2020
Lots: 187
4th of July Dollar Auction
Seller: Lost Bone Public Auction, LLC
Dates: July 1st-July 5th, 2020
Lots: 318
About HiBid & Auction Flex
Auction Flex is the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid, products of Sandhills Global, were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
