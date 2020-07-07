NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, transformative HR company Hibob announces bob HR for Microsoft Teams, an integration that will promote employee productivity, inclusivity and engagement by enabling teams to stay up-to-date on company news and information, get to know co-workers from the onset, and get quick responses to HR actions. With many companies rolling out long-term remote and hybrid plans, this integration will help cultivate company culture remotely, solve HR needs with increased transparency, and support collaboration among colleagues while improving efficiency.
In a recent Hibob survey, 72% of workers shared that they can perform their jobs sufficiently or even more productively while at home. In the changing world of work, companies must recognize telework's potential and need to invest in establishing more remote and hybrid working opportunities as they compete to attract and retain top talent.
With the increase in onboarding remotely, bob HR for Teams facilitates a smooth onboarding process so new team members feel included and engaged from their first day. With features such as shout-outs and kudos that acknowledge colleagues' achievements, as well as forming clubs based on employees' shared interests, new hires are set to feel welcome during the seamless onboarding experience. With a chatbot that users can ask direct questions – such as "who reports to John Smith?" – the platform is designed for everyone in today's fast-moving, multi-generational workforce. This combination of intuitive tools creates a sticky UX that increases usage and access, inspires collaboration, makes employees feel included, and drives productivity, all in the flow of work. The integration creates a seamless way to cultivate company culture and increase HR efficiency to improve KPIs.
"Hibob has experienced fast growth since its launch, and we're excited to continually enhance our platform by partnering with leaders like Microsoft. bob HR for Microsoft Teams is a natural next step as we work with clients who are balancing their culture and establishing team connectivity that customers expect while working remotely and addressing new challenges," said Ronni Zehavi, CEO of Hibob. "How teams and managers communicate and collaborate can make or break the success of a team when employees are dispersed. Our tools enhance productivity by streamlining communication and process while strengthening bonds between team members. This integration not only helps make productivity and collaboration easier but also enables employees to build strong bonds with colleagues."
Mike Ammerlaan, director of Microsoft 365 ecosystem marketing at Microsoft Corp. said, "Microsoft understands the importance of technology in supporting employee onboarding and collaboration. bob HR for Microsoft Teams helps customers manage these important HR tasks and provides additional support for ongoing employee engagement and retention."
bob HR for Microsoft Teams is now live for all Hibob clients, download bob HR in AppSource to get started. https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/office/WA200000765?tab=Overview
With 460% year-over-year growth, Hibob has hundreds of fast-growing customers including Fiverr, Monday.com, Yotpo, Tremor Video, and Guesty to support their global teams. Hibob was spotlighted in the startup section of the Deloitte Catalyst "Future of Work" report, was awarded a leading spot in Calcalist's list of "Israel's 50 Most Promising Startups," was named one of HRWins' top three "Startups To Watch," and was selected by Qumra Capital as one of "Tomorrow's Promising Growth Companies." For more information, please visit www.hibob.com.
About Hibob
Hibob, the company behind the transformative platform bob, which brings together employees and managers to help them communicate and collaborate more effectively, is dedicated to helping businesses grow their people. Founded in 2015, Hibob understands that as younger generations begin to dominate the workforce, they are creating demand for a new way to manage people for the future of the workplace. bob enables fast-growing companies to attract, excite, retain, and develop their most valuable asset, their people, through data-driven tools. With offices in New York, London, and Tel Aviv, Hibob helps hundreds of businesses around the world grow their people. www.hibob.com
Media Contact
5W Public Relations
Steph Rosenblum
Hibob@5WPR.com
(646) 843-1822