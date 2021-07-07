DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The partnerships include HICKORY'S over 2500 member TMCs, CTDS and corporate direct clients being able to take advantage of both GOPASS Global's and Legaroo's offerings. HICKORY members will be able to enjoy either web-based solutions or directly integrating into existing systems and processes through the GOPASS Global API. With Legaroo, HICKORY members' clients will receive peace of mind with immediate access to legal help in urgent times of need while traveling. As is the case with most of its ancillary suppliers, Hickory Global Partners is the first consortia that GOPASS Global will be partnering with in North America and the first Legaroo will be partnering with globally, further proving that Hickory Global Partners is a thought leader in the industry.
"These are both such timely additions to our comprehensive portfolio of ancillary partners. To be on the forefront of pre-travel risk management from GOPASS Global during the times we are currently in, as well as being able to receive affordable and reliable travel legal assistance from Legaraoo, will prove especially beneficial for our members and their clients," states Chris Dane, President and Managing Partner of Hickory Global Partners.
"This collaboration will enable HICKORY members to support their clients to begin traveling again safely and with confidence," says Simon Brooks, US Sales of GOPASS Global.
"We are very pleased to establish a relationship with a leading global corporate travel alliance such as Hickory. To have the opportunity provide legal travel assistance to their extensive membership and their clients is an honor we plan to make the most of," says Alex Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Legaroo.
GOPASS Global supports both the corporate and leisure traveler segments to recommence travel with confidence through its game-changing proposition for biosecurity pre-travel risk assessment. The GOPASS Global platform provides agents and travelers with an end-to-end view of all the aspects of a journey and the traveler's risk of exposure in the whole cycle. Agents can obtain a risk score per segment and itinerary, enabling them to clearly identify the lowest risk routes overall. This allows them to show clients how much biosecurity risk various flight and itinerary options involve. The platform provides agencies with maximum flexibility, accuracy, and operational efficiency.
Through its worldwide network of over 1000 destination country lawyers, Legaroo's assistance service allows for individual travelers, or groups, to receive legal assistance during an international trip through its Traveler Plan and VIP Traveler Plan that feature affordable daily or monthly rates and coverage for as low as $5.00 per day or up to $25.00 per month. This generally includes advice and consultation for immigration issues, visa problems, quarantine issues, traffic infractions, minor violations, criminal incidents and initial representation in litigation.
About Hickory Global Partners
Founded over 40 years ago, Hickory Global Partners is an industry-leading global alliance for corporate travel agencies, corporate travel departments (CTDs) and corporations that delivers unparalleled negotiated discounts and commissions, resources, support and value that significantly benefits its members, and ultimately, their clients. Hickory Global Partners bridges the gap between members and suppliers and raises the bar on what being a global corporate travel alliance is all about. Its visionary hotel program, robust air program, one-of-a kind ground transportation program, comprehensive ancillary portfolio and cutting-edge technology and tools, make HICKORY an important strategic partner in the corporate travel industry. For more information, visit http://www.hickoryglobalpartners.com.
About GOPASS Global
GOPASS Global is a post-COVID travel risk management platform that uses advanced analytics to manage corporate and leisure travel duty of care. The platform provides an end-to-end view of all the aspects of an employee's travel and their risk of exposure in the cycle of travel. Aggregating real-time data from different reliable data sources, GOPASS Global has developed the ability to create an objective and quantifiable risk score that summarizes the biosecurity risk associated with all primary aspects of the customer's itinerary, including country of origin, destination and any stops, airline and even aircraft type. For more information, please visit http://www.gopassglobal.com or contact Simon Brooks simon.brooks@gopassglobal.com.
About Legaroo
Legaroo is located in Arlington, Virginia, United States. Since 2017, Legaroo's founders, Alex Thompson, Dean Dodrill, Adrián Obando and David Alfaro have sought to create products and services that guarantee the safety and peace of mind for the traveler. Being travelers themselves, they understand that many times not everything goes according to plan, that unforeseen events can arise and that we can even be involved in a legal problem for reasons that can range from unawareness of the law and/or the culture of a country to an accident. At Legaroo, we are passionate about traveling and helping travelers to discover as many places in the world as they wish with the peace of mind of knowing that in case of an unforeseen legal issue, travelers will always have trusted, experienced and vetted by Legaroo lawyers to watch their back. For more information, visit app.legaroo.com/en/or email sales@legaroo.com.
