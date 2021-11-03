STANFORD and SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HiDOHealth, the leader in helping health plans enhance connected home care, announced Stanford clinics will participate in research to help eliminate medication errors, medication waste and reduce hospitalizations. Through the research, HiDOHealth intends to design new prospective clinical dashboards to identify at-risk patients and enable remote home clinical interventions that help reduce plan premiums. Medical errors are the third leading cause of death at 251,000 and only about 10 percent are reported. The estimated total annual costs of waste were $760 billion to $935 billion.
"HiDO has built an integrated platform that will transform connected home care. This new home ecosystem will reduce health plan costs by enhancing patient compliance on complex medical regimens, thus creating more effective health outcomes. It can also aid pharmaceutical companies to closely monitor patients on drug trials to ensure accuracy of trial outcomes. Stanford and HiDO are currently collaborating on research that will enhance patient care and bring accountability to the marketplace." said
Dr. Phyllis Gardner, Stanford Professor.
"We really need automation in home care: with HiDO's technology addressing one of our greatest areas of need and in the place where we spend the bulk of our time, our homes. HiDO is helping lead this charge." said Shomit Ghose, Managing Partner Onset Ventures.
Dr. Phyllis Gardner, Shomit Ghose and Casey McGlynn have been newly appointed as advisors.
About Phyllis Gardner, M.D.
Dr. Gardner has spent more than 35 years in academia, medicine and industry. She has served on the board of directors of several public and private companies, including Revance Therapeutics, Corium International, Inc. and CohBar, Inc. Dr. Gardner has also served as an advisor to Change Health Care, Inc.. She served in various capacities including as an Adjunct Partner at Essex Woodlands Health Ventures, a growth equity firm that focuses on the healthcare industry. Additionally, Dr. Gardner has been a member of the Harvard Medical School Board of Fellows and is a scientific reviewer for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.
About Shomit Ghose
Shomit's data-centric vision of the future has helped lead ONSET's investments in software. Prior to entering venture capital, he was a startup software entrepreneur with a career of operating excellence spanning 19 years. Shomit's startup roles included three highly successful IPOs as SVP of Operations at Tumbleweed Communications; VP of Worldwide Services at BroadVision; and software engineer at Sun Microsystems. He was also CEO and board member of ONSET portfolio company, Truviso, for two years leading to its acquisition by Cisco Systems.
About Casey McGlynn
Casey McGlynn is a partner at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Casey McGlynn formed the life sciences practice at the firm, and today, it has one of the largest practices focused on medtech, healthtech, and biotech companies in the country. Casey has formed, represented, sold, and taken public many of the most important medical device companies founded over the last 30 years.
About HiDO Health
HiDOHealth mission is to automate connected home care and enhance patient experiences. HiDOHealth works to simplify the home care experience by automating medication administration, identifying at-risk patients for virtual clinical interventions and streamlining remote care coordination.
