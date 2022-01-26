AUBURN, Mass., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R-Theta stage motion systems are better suited to circular, elliptic and spiral motion patterns than conventional Cartesian 2-axis XY linear translation stages.

PI offers three classes of R-Theta stages.

1)    For the highest performance and precision, Air Bearing linear stages and air bearing rotary tables are used.

2)    Hybrid R-Theta systems use linear motor driven stages with mechanical bearings and direct-drive air bearing rotary tables.

3)    Direct Drive linear motor stages and direct drive rotary tables with mechanical bearings are also available

R-Theta systems often find applications in precision laser / semiconductor applications due to higher throughput, higher precision and smaller footprint. Watch video of an all air bearing R-Theta stages

High Speed Motion Controllers

The stages are operated by PI's ACS-based industrial motion controllers with ultra-fast triggers for synchronization with external equipment such as cameras, sensors or lasers. The fast controllers allow highly precise triggering with 0.01% time tolerance between signals. Trigger signals can be derived off absolute encoders or analog signals (sin/cos encoder), enabling higher precision, safer, and simplified solutions as compared to outdated digital encoder-only triggers. With the modern PI motion controllers, a trigger in an R-Theta configured system will work just as well as an XY position trigger, with the coordinate specifications simply defined in polar coordinates.

Read article on R-Theta stages

Working with You

PI's in-house engineered solutions have enabled customers around the world to increase their productivity and technological advantage for 5 decades. With a large basis of proven motion technologies and methodologies, PI is in the position to quickly modify existing designs or provide a fully customized OEM solution to fit the exact requirements of your application from sensors and piezo transducers to microscope nano-focus units, fast photonics alignment systems to multi-axis automation sub-systems.

USA / Canada

http://www.pi-usa.us | info@pi-usa.us | (508) 832-3456

About PI

PI is a privately held company that designs and manufactures world-class precision motion and automation systems including air bearings, hexapods and piezo drives at locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded 5 decades ago and today employs more than 1300 people worldwide. PI's customers are leaders in high-tech industries and research institutes in fields such as photonics, life-sciences, semiconductors, and aerospace.

Applications Blog | Videos | Twitter | LinkedIn

Media Contact

R-Theta 2-Axis Positioners for Semicon, Laser Processing, PI (Physik Instrumente) L.P., (508) 832-3456, press-release@pi-usa.us

Twitter

 

SOURCE PI (Physik Instrumente) L.P.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.