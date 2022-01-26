AUBURN, Mass., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R-Theta stage motion systems are better suited to circular, elliptic and spiral motion patterns than conventional Cartesian 2-axis XY linear translation stages.
PI offers three classes of R-Theta stages.
1) For the highest performance and precision, Air Bearing linear stages and air bearing rotary tables are used.
2) Hybrid R-Theta systems use linear motor driven stages with mechanical bearings and direct-drive air bearing rotary tables.
3) Direct Drive linear motor stages and direct drive rotary tables with mechanical bearings are also available
R-Theta systems often find applications in precision laser / semiconductor applications due to higher throughput, higher precision and smaller footprint. Watch video of an all air bearing R-Theta stages
High Speed Motion Controllers
The stages are operated by PI's ACS-based industrial motion controllers with ultra-fast triggers for synchronization with external equipment such as cameras, sensors or lasers. The fast controllers allow highly precise triggering with 0.01% time tolerance between signals. Trigger signals can be derived off absolute encoders or analog signals (sin/cos encoder), enabling higher precision, safer, and simplified solutions as compared to outdated digital encoder-only triggers. With the modern PI motion controllers, a trigger in an R-Theta configured system will work just as well as an XY position trigger, with the coordinate specifications simply defined in polar coordinates.
Working with You
PI's in-house engineered solutions have enabled customers around the world to increase their productivity and technological advantage for 5 decades. With a large basis of proven motion technologies and methodologies, PI is in the position to quickly modify existing designs or provide a fully customized OEM solution to fit the exact requirements of your application from sensors and piezo transducers to microscope nano-focus units, fast photonics alignment systems to multi-axis automation sub-systems.
About PI
PI is a privately held company that designs and manufactures world-class precision motion and automation systems including air bearings, hexapods and piezo drives at locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded 5 decades ago and today employs more than 1300 people worldwide. PI's customers are leaders in high-tech industries and research institutes in fields such as photonics, life-sciences, semiconductors, and aerospace.
