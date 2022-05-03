High Density Packaging (HDP) User Group is pleased to announce that LiloTree has become a member.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High Density Packaging (HDP) User Group is pleased to announce that LiloTree has become a member.
"LiloTree is excited to be a member of the HDP User Group. We look forward to engaging and learning from member partners through the collaborating efforts approach fosterd by the HDP team. LiloTree has invented several novel surface finish solutions for optimum performance and better reliability including a technology for high frequency PCBs applications. By contributing our knowledge in surface finishes, we believe that our participation will assist in the projects related to printed circuit boards raw-materials, reliability and signal integrity," said Dr. Kunal Shah, President at LiloTree.
"I am pleased to welcome LiloTree to HDP, joining the outstanding companies working on HDP User Group projects. Their expertise and capability in surface finishes for printed circuit boards will contribute significantly to several of our projects, especially those focused on high-frequency applications," said Larry Marcanti, Executive Director of HDP User Group.
About LiloTree
LiloTree is a global supplier of surface finishes to PCB and IC manufacturing. It is an advanced materials technology company, providing next-generation technology solutions through chemistry and materials innovations. Based in Redmond, Washington, we manufacture Ni-less ENIG-Premium, ENIG-Premium and other surface finishes, eco-friendly patented plating solutions offering optimum performance and better reliability at lower cost for electronic assemblies.
Since its roots, LiloTree has set out to provide exceptional products and customer support. It is a team of passionate scientists and industry specialists, working to create next-generation solutions backed by our commitment of service and support. LiloTree's experience and innovations will give customers the performance and reliability they need to bring their products to the next level.
Visit LiloTree at https://www.lilotree.com/Home
About HDP
HDP User Group (http://www.hdpug.org), a global research and development organization based in Round Rock, Texas, is dedicated to reducing the costs and risks for the Electronics Manufacturing industry when using advanced electronic packaging and assembly. This international industry-led group organizes and conducts R&D programs to address the technical issues facing the industry, including design, printed circuit board manufacturing, electronics assembly, and environmental compliance. HDP User Group maintains additional offices in Singapore and Tokyo.
For more information, visit HDP User Group on the Internet at http://www.hdpug.org or contact Madan Jagernauth at madanj@hdpug.org, phone number +1 561.501.1567.
Media Contact
Madan Jagernauth, HDP User Group, 1 561.501.1567, press@hdpug.org
SOURCE HDP User Group