In this free webinar, learn about the Olink proximity extension assay (PEA) technology. Attendees will learn how Olink® Explore harnesses the power of next-generation sequencing (NGS) to enable high multiplex proteomics. The featured speakers will discuss how the Eppendorf epMotion® liquid handling system can help achieve reliable results and increase overall productivity.
TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Large-scale analysis of proteins is an integral part of the multi-omics approach in understanding human biology and identifying therapeutic targets. However, the full potential of proteomics has not been realized due to common limitations in technologies, including high sample consumption, low specificity, high inter- and intra-assay variations and narrow dynamic range. Here, the featured speakers discuss the combined benefits of a proximity extension assay with an automated liquid handling system.
The Olink proximity extension assay (PEA) technology combines the sensitivity of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based method with the specificity of an antibody-based detection method and the scalability of next-generation sequencing (NGS). This provides a unique solution enabling simultaneous screening of thousands of proteins, using only a few microliters per sample. The PEA technology has a dynamic range of 10 orders of magnitude and requires no sample fractionation. Therefore, the Olink® Explore is an ideal platform for analyzing the proteomes of various sample types.
Eppendorf has partnered with Olink to automate the Olink® Explore workflow on the Eppendorf epMotion® 5075 liquid handler, enabling a simplified setup for a high-throughput screening assay. This is a flexible and user-friendly automated liquid handling platform that significantly reduces assay variation, improves data reproducibility and decreases hands-on time. With high pipetting accuracy and precision, this liquid handler provides a robust and highly precise automation solution.
Join this webinar to learn how the PEA technology automated on a liquid handling system can optimize and advance proteomics studies.
Join Kanhav Khanna, Field Application Specialist, Eppendorf; and Daniel Frederick, Senior Field Application Scientist, Olink, for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit High Multiplex Proteomics Using a Proximity Extension Assay with an Automated Liquid Handling System.
