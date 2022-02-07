CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Tomo Transactions, LLC will auction a portfolio of forty-six patents with global protections including the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea. The subject inventions relate to high-performance lithium battery technologies, such as aqueous lithium battery technology, lithium-sulfur battery technology, Si/SiO anode material technology. These patents include unique, high-performance battery electrode compositions including lithium, sulfur, and other metals and metal alloys. The present inventions are both economical and highly efficient, ensuring high cycle life, low charge time, less self-discharge, high cell voltage, no maintenance required, and low toxicity compared to existing secondary batteries. The technology portfolio is available through the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, auction lot 153 and provides an attractive opportunity for manufacturers of lead alkaline batteries, lithium-ion batteries, and/or LFP batteries, especially those pursuing alternative means for achieving leading-edge battery performance.
To request bidder credentials or further information on this auction or other portfolios on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, contact Layna Guo lguo@oceantomo.com or +1 312 327 8179.
