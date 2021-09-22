NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-voltage power cable market is set to grow by $ 33.81 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 5.42% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as increasing investments in renewable energy projects, expansion and revamping of T&D infrastructure in India, and growth in offshore wind energy will offer immense growth opportunities.
To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The high-voltage power cable market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
High-voltage Power Cable Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
High-voltage Power Cable Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- High-voltage
- Extra-high Voltage
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
High-voltage Power Cable Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the high-voltage power cable market in industrials include Belden Inc., Eland Cables Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Leoni AG, Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and TERNA S.p.A. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- High-voltage Power Cable Market size
- High-voltage Power Cable Market trends
- High-voltage Power Cable Market industry analysis
The high-voltage power cable market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing investments in renewable energy projects will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the challenges faced in laying and maintaining cables will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the high-voltage power cable market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
High-voltage Power Cable Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist high-voltage power cable market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the high-voltage power cable market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the high-voltage power cable market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-voltage power cable market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- High-voltage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Extra-high voltage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Belden Inc.
- Eland Cables Ltd.
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- Leoni AG
- Nexans SA
- NKT AS
- Prysmian Spa
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- TERNA S.p.A.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
