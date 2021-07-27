BOCA RATON, Fla., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "Spectrum") (OTCQB: SGSI), announced today that High Wire Networks Inc. ("High Wire"), a leading global technology systems integrator and managed cybersecurity solutions provider, has added Managed Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) to its Overwatch Managed Security Services Marketplace, enabling managed service providers (MSPs) to offer "eyes on glass" around the clock for a cost-effective subscription rate.
Overwatch Managed EDR combines SentinelOne's market-leading endpoint protection platform (EPP) and automated AI-driven EDR solution with the Overwatch 24/7 Security Operations Center to provide significant value without significant investment.
"MSPs need more than just antivirus to keep your clients' businesses safe. You need endpoint detection and response to monitor endpoints, detect suspicious behavior, block malicious activity and suggest remediation steps," said David Barton, Chief Technology Officer at High Wire Networks. "Even that is not enough. An EDR solution needs to be managed by security experts. MSPs might have a solution, but no one in-house to manage it for their customers effectively and affordably. That's where Overwatch Managed EDR comes in."
Overwatch Managed EDR delivers end-to-end Endpoint-Protection-as-a-Service, including:
- Monitoring & Notification – Overwatch security experts monitor endpoints from the Overwatch 24/7 Extended Detection & Response (XDR) dashboard.
- Threat Hunting & Response – In addition to automated detection and remediation of endpoint attacks, the Overwatch SOC team engages in deep-dive threat hunting.
- Administration & Maintenance – Overwatch experts apply and regularly update security policies to keep your systems safe.
"Overwatch Managed EDR is an enterprise-grade solution that's attainable for businesses of all sizes," said Barton. "We've enabled our MSP partners to offer both market-leading EDR and 24/7 SOC-as-a-Service for a price more affordable than the two solutions are individually. With Overwatch Managed EDR, they can extend protection to more customers and boost their MRR, too."
Overwatch Managed EDR powered by SentinelOne is available immediately through Overwatch by High Wire Networks authorized sales partners.
To learn more about High Wire Networks' partner program, visit https://www.highwirenetworks.com/overwatch, call (630) 635-8477 or email overwatchsales@highwirenetworks.com.
About High Wire Networks
For 20 years, High Wire Networks has been a trusted partner to VARs, MSPs, distributors, integrators, manufacturers and telecom providers by enabling them to minimize overhead while extending delivery capabilities around the world. Our flexible workforce delivers vendor-agnostic technical field, professional and security services in more than 180 countries. Our services include design, installation, configuration and support for unified communications, wired and wireless networks, cabling and infrastructure, and electrical systems. Our new Overwatch Managed Security Marketplace enables our partners to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity that's easy to sell and easy to buy for an affordable subscription. We also offer a variety of on-demand, rapid-response solutions with service levels ranging from two hours to the next business day for onsite break-fix and remote technical support. With High Wire Networks, partners Get Work Done. Learn more at http://www.highwirenetworks.com.
