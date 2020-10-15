PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HighByte®, an industrial software company, today announced the release of HighByte Intelligence Hub version 1.2. The release expands the software's support for open standards and open platforms, including MQTT Sparkplug and OpenJDK, respectively. Open standards and platforms simplify industrial data integrations and accelerate the time-to-value for Industry 4.0 solutions.
"The MQTT Sparkplug specification is critical to ensuring information interoperability and governance in the plant and throughout the enterprise," said HighByte CEO Tony Paine. "By deploying HighByte Intelligence Hub with Sparkplug support, our customers are able to standardize and streamline their data infrastructures from factory to cloud."
HighByte Intelligence Hub is the first DataOps solution purpose-built for industrial environments. DataOps is a new approach to data integration and security that aims to improve data quality, reduce time spent preparing data for analysis, and encourage cross-functional collaboration within data-driven organizations.
In addition to MQTT Sparkplug and Open JDK support, HighByte Intelligence Hub version 1.2 includes model and instance categorization, enhanced security, and more flexible presentation of information models and output formats.
The software is available as an annual subscription and is priced per instance or per site. Please visit highbyte.com for more information.
Additional Resources
- Read more about HighByte Intelligence Hub version 1.2
- Watch this short video for a demonstration of new features
- View all company and product news
About HighByte
HighByte is an industrial software development company in Portland, Maine building solutions that address the data architecture and security challenges created by Industry 4.0. We've developed the first DataOps solution purpose-built to meet the unique requirements of industrial assets, products, processes, and systems at the Edge. Learn more at https://highbyte.com.
HighByte is a registered trademark of HighByte, Inc.
Media Contact
HighByte
Torey Penrod-Cambra
Chief Marketing Officer
+1 844.328.2677 x701
torey.penrod-cambra@highbyte.com