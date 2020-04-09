PORTLAND, Maine, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HighByte®, an industrial software company, today announced the company has signed distribution agreements with Novotek AB and ASP Dijital, headquartered in Sweden and Turkey, respectively. The agreements provide distributors with the rights to market, sell, and distribute HighByte Intelligence Hub in approved territories across Northern Europe, Turkey, and the Middle East. Both distributors will also provide training, pre-sales, and post-sales support for HighByte Intelligence Hub on behalf of HighByte to sub-distributors and end users in their respective regions.
"We are honored and excited to formalize our partnerships with Novotek AB and ASP Dijital. I trust their leadership and have a deep respect for their capabilities," said HighByte CEO Tony Paine. "These companies are an extension of our software and brand in the market for the territories they represent. They believe in our vision—and we believe they will help us execute that vision, making an impact on manufacturing far beyond the United States. These agreements represent another major milestone for our company and HighByte Intelligence Hub."
HighByte Intelligence Hub is the first DataOps solution purpose-built for industrial environments. DataOps is a new approach to data integration and security that aims to improve data quality, reduce time spent preparing data for analysis, and encourage cross-functional collaboration within data-driven organizations. HighByte Intelligence Hub enables Operations Technology (OT) to securely connect, model, and flow valuable industrial data throughout the enterprise, providing the critical data infrastructure for Industrial Transformation.
Novotek AB and ASP Dijital are approved to distribute and support HighByte Intelligence Hub, effective immediately in the following regions:
- Novotek AB – Nordics, Benelux, United Kingdom, and Ireland
- ASP Dijital – Turkey, Central Asia, Black Sea Region, Balkans, and Middle East
Please visit HighByte online for more details on approved distribution territories or to learn more about available trial, introductory, and site licensing options for HighByte Intelligence Hub.
About HighByte
HighByte is an industrial software development company in Portland, Maine building solutions that address the data architecture and security challenges created by Industry 4.0. We've developed the first DataOps solution purpose-built to meet the unique requirements of industrial assets, products, processes, and systems at the Edge. Learn more at https://highbyte.com.
About Novotek AB
Novotek helps its customers to control and optimize their production processes. We deliver Industrial IT and Automation solutions based on standard products and components. We are publicly traded and represented in the Nordics, Benelux, United Kingdom and Ireland. We make it possible for more than 2500 companies to improve their performance through our solutions. It is our goal to improve your production performance. Learn more at https://www.novotek.com.
About ASP Dijital
ASP Dijital is a dynamic, solution-oriented industrial IT engineering company established in early 2020 to offer digital transformation products and services to industrial processes in the developing and transforming automation market. Learn more at http://www.aspdijital.com/.
