LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Highland Premiere Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate brokerage that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Highland Premiere Real Estate, delivering premium, concierge service with a warm, personable style, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Highland Premiere Real Estate was founded in 2014 by Dennis Hsii and Vivian Yoon as the product of their mutual philosophies, goals, and work ethics. Since then, they've earned the distinction of providing an international clientele with exemplary data-driven, detail-oriented service. Hsii and Yoon have also cultivated a diverse team of agents who ensure their clients have a distinct advantage in LA's competitive market. Highland Premiere serves buyers, sellers, and investors throughout all of LA and Orange counties, including Irvine and Newport Beach, Playa Vista, Beverly Hills, Mid-City, and Highland Park.
Partnering with Side will ensure that Highland Premiere Real Estate remains at the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while allowing its agents to continue delivering premium services to their clients. Highland Premiere Real Estate agents are fully supported by a one-of-a-kind premium brokerage platform, which provides transaction management, property marketing, lead generation, business growth opportunities, vendor management, and infrastructure solutions.
"Side makes it possible for us to grow into the firm we've always envisioned," said Hsii. "Its targeted marketing and technology supercharge our innovative plans while its administrative and legal solutions streamline every transaction," added Yoon. "Side also enables our agents to focus solely on delivering concierge service."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Highland Premiere Real Estate
Highland Premiere Real Estate is known for its concierge service, approachable style, and data-driven approach. While harnessing the latest tech to streamline transactions, Highland Premiere's diverse, detail-oriented, and collaborative team puts its clients' interests first and prepares them for a lifetime of success. Defined by excellence, the team strives for continuous improvement and innovation without ever sacrificing integrity. To learn more, visit highlandpremiere.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
