DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HighLevel, the leading all-in-one agency platform that has over 15,000 marketing agency customers serving over 300,000 small businesses around the world, today announced a group led by PeakEquity Partners ("PeakEquity") has invested over $60 million for a minority stake in the business. PeakEquity's D.J. Andrzejewski, Brian Nejmeh, and Jim Sheward will be joining the HighLevel co-founders Shaun Clark, Varun Vairavan, and Robin Alex to be a part of the Board of Directors. Vista Point Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor to HighLevel in connection with the transaction.
HighLevel helps marketing agencies consolidate their tools all into one central place, and allows the agencies to resell the tool with their own branding. This enables marketing agencies to become a one-stop shop in serving their clients around the world. "From day 1, we've wanted to make sure we help marketing agencies provide success to small businesses," said Shaun Clark, Co-Founder of HighLevel. "If we can help them, we'll be able to help small businesses at scale around the world. The agencies are truly the unsung heroes of their customers' success."
Marketing Software that small businesses use is a 50+ Billion dollar industry. HighLevel is focused on taking the widely available tools and turning them into specialized versions dedicated to marketing agencies.
"The way that small businesses leverage marketing agencies has changed dramatically through COVID-19. The dynamics of businesses are evolving and they need the support of marketing agencies more than ever," continued Clark. "The investment allows us to continue to grow the team faster so that we can continue to evolve the product at an incredible pace."
To service this market, HighLevel has built a robust, feature-rich platform comprised of:
- Full CRM
- Funnel/Website Builder
- Online Scheduling & Calendar Suite
- Pipeline Opportunity/Deal Management
- Consolidated SMS, Facebook, Instagram, Google My Business, and Whatsapp Chat
- Reputation & Review Management
- Wordpress Hosting
- and much more
"HighLevel is a disruptive, product-led, growth company that has achieved scale and experienced broad product adoption in a very short period of time," said D.J. Andrzejewski, Partner at PeakEquity. "We believe this transaction will enable HighLevel to continue to accelerate growth and drive further innovation for its customers. We are excited to partner with Shaun, Varun, Robin and the rest of the HighLevel team to achieve their next phase of growth."
About HighLevel (gohighlevel.com)
HighLevel is an all-in-one, white-label marketing platform for agencies & consultants. HighLevel's platform provides agencies with the tools (CRM, Email, 2-Way SMS, Funnel Builder, Workflows, Facebook & Instagram messaging, and more), the support, and the resources to help agencies grow and scale. Founded in 2018 and based in Dallas, HighLevel's mission is to help agencies reduce churn while helping their customers grow at the same time. HighLevel currently serves over 15,000 marketing agencies which represent over 300,000 small businesses around the world. To learn more, visit GoHighLevel.com.
About PeakEquity Partners
(peakequity.com)
PeakEquity is a private equity firm focused on investments in software companies. The principals of PeakEquity have extensive experience as investors and operating executives in multiple market sectors. The firm invests in businesses that have large addressable markets, market-tested technology, products and offerings, and demonstrated traction with a meaningful base of reference-able customers. The firm leverages and provides access to operating resources to help provide companies an edge in capturing market segment leadership and achieving growth objectives.
About Vista Point Advisors
(vistapointadvisors.com)
Vista Point Advisors is a boutique investment bank that focuses on advising middle-market companies in the Software, Internet, Mobile, Digital Media, and Healthcare industries. The firm's strategy is to partner with growing and profitable businesses that are interested in understanding their options in the marketplace. Vista Point Advisors focuses exclusively on sell-side M&A and capital raising transactions and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Media Contact
Chase Buckner, HighLevel, 1 1-888-732-4197, chase@gohighlevel.com
Robin Alex, HighLevel, 4695831284, robin@gohighlevel.com
