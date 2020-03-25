SAN FRANCISCO and ESCH-SUR-ALZETTE, Luxembourg, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- High-integrity security and collaboration leader HighSide, is committed to helping organizations make a secure transition to remote work as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic. HighSide will be providing its flagship HighSide Ultra Secure Collaboration solution free to any organization until at least September 1, 2020. HighSide's unified communication platform looks and functions like tools employees want to use, but with the security and compliance functionality required by the C-suite and regulators.
The HighSide Cybersecurity Relief Initiative has been launched because enterprise and business cybersecurity is at one of its most vulnerable points in history. Not only have organizations transitioned millions of employees and partners to remote work with little or no security protection, there has been an explosion of fraudulent coronavirus-related attacks by cyber-criminals and nation-state attackers. Warnings and guidance have already been issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the UK's National Cyber Security Centre, the World Health Organization and many more.
"For many years, we have been working with top government, military and private-sector organizations around the world to provide the platform of choice for secure, private communication. Now we're offering the same technology, no strings attached, to all organizations suddenly facing the need to transition to remote work securely," said Brendan Diaz, CEO of HighSide.
The company's EU headquarters are part of the Technoport® Innovation Incubator in Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg supported by the Luxembourg Ministry of Economy and Foreign Trade. Last week, Technoport urged all companies in its ecosystem to take advantage of HighSide's relief initiative.
"We appreciate how HighSide has offered their platform to our companies so that they can work remotely, but more importantly, securely. Having a company like HighSide in our national technology incubation program is a benefit not just to their neighbors, but to the Luxembourg economy," said Diego De Biasio, CEO of Technoport SA.
The current economic landscape has heightened cybersecurity and compliance risks for any company with regulated data and high-value intellectual property. As a result, HighSide has decided to offer their technology to all companies in need, free of charge during the unprecedented Work From Home mandates put in place to defeat the spread of COVID-19. "This is not a freemium offer or an opportunity to try a scaled down version of HighSide Ultra-Secure Collaboration. It is our way to ease the burdens that are weighing heavily on companies everywhere," added Diaz.
Go to https://highside.io/covid-19-secure-compliant-remote-work to learn more about HighSide's CyberSecurity Relief Initiative, which provides free, secure and compliant business collaboration for any business until September 1, 2020.
Due to their architecture constraints, platforms like Slack, Okta, Cisco Duo, Microsoft Teams or Zoom aren't secure, and neither are Shadow IT apps like WhatsApp, so companies need a secure and compliant alternative in short order, especially across the financial, healthcare, pharmaceutical and manufacturing sectors.
"I've been focusing on cybersecurity for nearly three decades, and I've never seen a moment in time where so many businesses across so many regions have been at such risk. HighSide can change that risk level immediately for any organization, especially those with sensitive data that is subject to regulation – and sought after by hackers, cyber-thieves and nation state attackers," said Aaron Turner, President and CSO of HighSide. "Additionally, our solutions are very lightweight, are incredibly scalable, and will not put pressure on IT infrastructures."
