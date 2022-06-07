HighWire to provide a spectrum of digital capabilities for the new journal of BMJ
PRINCETON, N.J., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HighWire, provider of industry-leading publishing solutions to the scholarly community, has strengthened its relationship with BMJ by providing hosting for their new open access journal BMJ Medicine.
BMJ Medicine is a new international multispecialty journal that seeks to promote multidisciplinary collaboration through encouraging scientific debate, and the exchange of new knowledge and ideas to improve the health of patients and the public. Closely aligned with The BMJ, BMJ Medicine prioritizes high-impact research, specialist reviews, and diverse research methods papers with the potential to improve clinical practice, policy, and medical science.
BMJ Medicine is currently hosted on HighWire's JCore platform; a modern, intuitive journal-hosting platform that provides powerful content ingestion, enrichment, and publishing infrastructure. JCore provides superb designs and theming options as well as greater in-house control over display and functionality through self-operable tools
"We're excited to see BMJ adding new journals to its portfolio, as well as leading the way with innovative open access publications," said John Doherty, Chief Operating Officer at HighWire Press. "Our innovative hosting platform, JCore, will allow BMJ to enhance the user experience for both publishers and end-users while extending the reach and discoverability of content."
Kathryn Gibbons, Publishing Platforms Product Manager at BMJ said: "Our partnership with HighWire is a relationship we value, and we look forward to continuing to work together to ensure we provide our authors and readers with the best possible experience."
HighWire now powered by MPS Limited is proud of its long standing relationship with BMJ, providing a spectrum of digital capabilities for both new and established journals. As the content management landscape changes, and end-user expectations grow and evolve, so too must the way in which technology partners collaborate with publishers to deliver relevant, valuable customer experiences; bringing to market publishing products that are both sophisticated, and cost-effective, across formats and devices
About HighWire Press
HighWire is an industry-leading global provider of digital publishing tools and platform solutions across all aspects of the publishing life cycle, including content management and hosting, e-commerce, analytics, access and identity management, manuscript submission, and tracking.
HighWire was born out of Stanford University, shaped the early stages of digital scholarly publishing, and is now celebrating its 25th year since it was founded. This combination of deep domain publishing and academic expertise makes HighWire the technology partner of choice for the leading global commercial and academic publishers.
For more information, please visit highwirepress.com
