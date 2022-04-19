TORA, provider of the industry's most advanced order and execution management system (OEMS), today announced that Higo bank has selected TORA to upgrade their electronic trading operations.
TOKYO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TORA, provider of the industry's most advanced order and execution management system (OEMS), today announced that Higo bank has selected TORA to upgrade their electronic trading operations.
Higo appointed TORA because it delivered a sophisticated Japanese GUI, advanced trade management and position monitoring tools with a strong compliance engine that is set up for Japanese market regulation requirements. Higo users can now safely monitor their trading activities, capture the entire trading history of each stock on a real-time basis and compare current positions.
It was imperative the new system automated the bank's strong trading policy and processes, additionally TORA's functionality around compliance and approvals was a key factor.
Higo was also very keen to invest in a hosted environment platform to reduce their initial IT cost overhead. Finally the system had to have the flexibility to integrate execution data flows with their existing middle and back office workflow and perform all the necessary regulatory functions.
Higo traders will now have access to a broad network of domestic and foreign brokers and venues via TORA proprietary FIX network. The system offers access to over 500 of the latest multi-asset broker algos, a powerful alerts engine and order monitoring tool in one easy to use interface that delivers greater cost savings in a more efficient front to back operation.
Mr. Atsushi Kouda at Higo Bank commented "We chose TORA because we need a cutting edge trading platform specializing in the Japanese market. Additionally, the hosted environment infrastructure allowed us to control our costs but still integrate with our internal systems."
Takanori Takase, Representative Director for Japan at TORA stated, "We are delighted that Higo Bank has picked TORA's OEMS to enable them to access the latest trading technologies. Our product and implementation teams have worked closely with Higo to ensure their integration and compliance needs are met. Our native Japanese support team ensures that we can fully support the bank in their needs. We are looking forward to a long relationship with Higo."
TORA's EMS offers the most comprehensive front-to-back end trading solution for hedge funds and asset managers. The leading technology is fully auditable and automatically details in depth order records, price information, analytics and creates best execution reports. It covers global markets in equities, fixed income, futures, options and FX.
ENDS
About TORA
TORA is the leading global provider of advanced investment management technologies supporting the full trading lifecycle. With a full suite of cloud-based SaaS-delivered execution, analytics and compliance tools, as well as order, portfolio and risk management capabilities and a global FIX network, TORA's products are utilized by hundreds of the industry's leading hedge funds, asset managers, proprietary trading firms and sell-side trading desks globally. With headquarters in San Francisco, TORA has over 250 employees across offices in Hong Kong, London, Jersey, New York, Romania, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo. More information is available at http://www.tora.com
Media Contact
Viali Munteanu, Cognito, 44 07547819438, viali.munteanu@cognitomedia.com
SOURCE Cognito