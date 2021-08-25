NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hiker, an emmy-winning creative agency that helps partners tell better stories, is excited to announce a major achievement in their partnership with New Teacher Center (NTC), a nonprofit organization that partners with school districts to co-create thriving, inclusive cultures, where all students succeed in heart and mind. On July 27th, 2021 NTC launched a new website along with a new visual identity and lead video developed by Hiker.
NTC's work focuses on addressing the challenges facing educators and students. The organization seeks to disrupt the systemic educational inequalities that systemically underserved students face by empowering educators and leaders through coaching and guidance. This model has served nearly two million students and more than 25,000 teachers across 22 states and over 400 school districts to date. As their work continues to expand, the need arose for NTC to have a brand presence that reflected their mission for equity and a creative partnership that could help bring that to life.
"NTC began this journey with Hiker to connect our powerful mission and vision with a refreshed public presence and brand that elevates the humanity within our work, and repositions our organization as a catalyst for the change we seek in the world," said NTC's Chief Operating Officer Arthur Mills IV. "Our relationship with Hiker helped us realize this aspiration in a beautiful and compelling expression of our work."
Hiker worked with NTC to create a new website, visual identity and lead video that captures the organization's values and highlights the people at the center of it.The new visual identity blends a rich color palette with line illustration to help ground the brand in humanity. This approach to centering people extends to the website, which is filled with first person written and audio stories from the teachers and students that are directly impacted by NTC's work. These unique, personal moments establish a more human-centric narrative within NTC by empowering voices from the field to tell their stories in their own words. The lead video created further emphasizes this point by bringing this key storytelling piece in direct connection with the mission of equity by highlighting the human impact of NTC's mission. The work that Hiker produced for NTC marks a progression for the brand towards telling a more human centered story in a way that highlights the organization's pursuit of equity.
"NTC has a long history of impact in the education space and continues to evolve to deepen that level of impact. We were inspired by the opportunity to build a brand as agile, caring, and visionary as the NTC team and model," said Gregor Clark, Principal and Founder of Hiker.
About Hiker: Hiker is an Emmy, Telly, and Webby-award winning creative agency based in NYC. Located at the intersection of animation, interactive design, live action, and digital innovation, Hiker creates content across many disciplines to help non-profit, agency, and brand marketers stand out, deepen engagement, and unlock their potential for authentic and compelling digital storytelling. Hiker's commitment to social justice and education has spanned a range of engagements with clients including University of Pittsburgh, UCSC's Center for Public Philosophy, The New School, and education non-profit Aurora Institute. Most recently, Hiker helped launch brand newsrooms for clients including Under Armour and RE/MAX.
About NTC: New Teacher Center (NTC) is a national non-profit organization. Our vision is that every student from preschool through high school, deserves an excellent and equitable education that empowers them to reach their full potential in classrooms, communities, and beyond. Our mission is to disrupt the predictability of educational inequities for systemically underserved students by accelerating educator effectiveness.
Founded by teachers in 1998, NTC builds capacity within district partners to drive student learning, educator effectiveness, and leadership development. We do this by providing PreK-12 educators with evidence-based skills and supports needed to create optimal learning environments that accelerate students' academic and social-emotional success, focusing specifically focusing on the whole-child.
