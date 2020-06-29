HILL_ROM_HOLDINGS_INC_LOGO.jpg
CHICAGO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom (NYSE: HRC) will host its fiscal third quarter 2020 earnings conference call and webcast on Friday, July 31, 2020, beginning at 7:30 a.m. (CT) / 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Conference Call Audio Only Dial-in Information: To participate in the conference call, dial (844) 654-5620 (domestic) or (647) 253-8654 (international). Please dial into the call at least 10 minutes prior to the start to allow time to connect. The confirmation code is 3939989. 

Webcast: A simultaneous webcast of the call will be accessible via the company's website at www.hillrom.com. A supplementary presentation will be posted to the Hillrom website prior to the webcast.

A recording of the webcast/call audio will be available for telephone replay through August 7, 2020. To access the replay, dial (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international). For the replay, callers will need to use confirmation code 3939989. If you are unable to listen to the live webcast or the telephone replay, the webcast will be archived at www.hillrom.com.

About Hillrom
Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by advancing connected care. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through connected smart beds, patient lifts, patient assessment and monitoring technologies, caregiver collaboration tools, respiratory care devices, advanced operating room equipment and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION


Investor Relations

Contact: 

Mary Kay Ladone, Senior Vice
President, Corporate Development,
Strategy and Investor Relations

Contact:  

Lorna Williams, Executive Director, Investor Relations and Strategy 

Phone:

312-819-9387

Phone:

312-233-7799

Email: 

marykay.ladone@hillrom.com 

Email: 

lorna.williams@hillrom.com





Media




Contact: 

Howard Karesh, Vice President, Corporate Communications



Phone:

312-819-7268 



Email:

howard.karesh@hillrom.com  



                                                                                      

