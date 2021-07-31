CORK, Ireland, July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the field of online marketing keeps growing and expanding to new sectors, digital marketing firm HillTopBazaar has announced the launch of its new platform. This platform, along with the website and tools accompanying it, are designed to simplify the process of lead generation, as part of a holistic approach to affiliate marketing online in the post-pandemic reality.
"We are excited to embark on this wonderful journey toward bettering the world of online marketing," commented Michael Ross, HillTop Bazaar's Business Development Director, regarding the news. "We've been working on this new platform for a few good months now, dotting all the I's and crossing all the T's in order to make sure it meets the highest standards in the industry today. It's what our customers expect from us, it's why they choose to work with us and not with our competitors. We know this new platform will help them fulfill their marketing potential, and we promise to be there every step of the way to assist."
The new platform is already on air and open to users from all over the world. According to the company's data, thousands have already registered and shown interest in what it has to offer. The registration process is free of charge, and payment is made only when users start creating digital content set to be published.
Do digital marketing differently
The world of marketing has changed beyond recognition in the past few years, mainly due to the shift it has made to the online sphere as a result of COVID-19. With the introduction of lead generation and affiliate marketing as core elements of a business' strategy, there is now a need for a meeting point between the supply and demand of these types of online services. For that reason, HillTopBazaar has created its platform with both the businesses and the marketers in mind, putting an emphasis on their needs and goals.
"It is not enough to just supply the infrastructure. We need to make sure we are always up to date with the latest technology and developments," added Ross. "We can assure our clients that we will spare no effort in giving them nothing but the best technical and professional service, with no compromises. It's what we've always done, and we see no reason to change this philosophy as part of our growth as a company."
About HillTopBazaar
Established with a goal of offering a new approach to online marketing, HillTopBazaar has already managed to gain attention from experts in this field across the globe. With its simple and secure platform, users can create, distribute and analyze content, with the end goal of generating leads for a wide array of businesses and industries, for a commission. Security of funds is guaranteed with tight protocols of encryption and data separation. More information regarding this and other matters can be obtained from the company's service and support representatives, or on its website.
