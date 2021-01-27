WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- hims.ai (https://www.hims.ai) today announced expanded capabilities that enable hospitals and health systems to effectively administer, manage, track, report, and meet CDC reporting requirements around Covid-19 vaccine distribution. Using AI and automation technology, hims.ai offers a range of pre-built apps that track patients through their vaccine journey, inform them if they qualify, send second-dose reminders and facilitate sharing of vaccination data with government agencies. These apps can be deployed within a week.
"It's devastating. We have the greatest scientific achievement of our lifetimes in the development of this vaccine. And now all of a sudden, you know, we can't get it to people," said Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist and ABC News medical contributor. The World Health Organization warned in 2005 that up to 50 percent of the vaccines released globally each year end up in the dumpster because of supply chain and administrative problems.
The bottleneck is at the hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and local health departments — which are often understaffed, lack the proper tools, and potentially underfunded — that have been asked to embark on the nation's largest-ever vaccination campaign. Over 90% of the work related to getting people vaccinated is administrative in nature requiring a coordinated approach to collect, track, report, and administer vaccination data, especially around workflows spanning hospitals, health systems, public health organizations, and government agencies.
Recognizing this need, hims.ai has accelerated the development of pre-built "no-code" applications to address the challenges faced by hospitals and other healthcare providers in administering vaccine distribution, tracking, and reporting. Some problems that hims.ai helps to solve:
1. CDC data reporting. Organizations which are administering vaccinations need to report this data to regional IIS (Immunization Information Systems) or manually submit this data if they do not have access to an IIS.
2. Registering people for COVID vaccinations and having them fill out a questionnaire for the purpose of triaging them based on the population group they fall into (high risk, low risk etc)
3. Notifying people about logistics related to vaccination #1 and #2
4. Creating a centralized, real-time COVID tracking spreadsheet
"While some vendors offer great end-to-end integrated solutions for COVID vaccine administration, they require extensive implementations with rollout periods of several months. With vaccine distribution well underway, administrators who are in the eye of the storm don't have the luxury of time and drawn out implementation projects. Understandably, they fall back on readily available but inefficient tools like spreadsheets and manual processes," said Farzin Arsanjani, President, hims.ai. "hims.ai's range of pre-built covid vaccine administration apps let administrators pick-and-choose specific workflows, and rapidly deploy a solution. With its powerful automation and workflow management capabilities, hims.ai consistently delivers +30% productivity gains with +60% R.O.I." Farzin added.
"It's been a great, great experience. From the first conversation they were so eager and enthusiastic to try to help in this time of global need - it was really refreshing." said Taylor Martin, Manager, Clinical Resources Team at Michael Garron Hospital, already using hims.ai to streamline a wide range of administrative processes including critical COVID staffing, employee onboarding/off-boarding; PTO/LOA requests; IT security access requests; licensing/credentialing renewals etc. "I think it's a great platform with technology that has so many applications for health systems to do more with what they have. The ability of the platform to do much of the work for us transforms our workflows and business processes. We now get to spend our time on critical decision making instead of transactional data entry and manual work, because hims.ai does the grunt work for us" Taylor concluded.
