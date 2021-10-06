MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hiperbaric received The Association for Packaging and Processing (PMMI)'s Technology Excellence Award for its HPP In-Bulk technology at PACK EXPO 2021, Sept. 27-29, in Las Vegas.
Hiperbaric Bulk technology is a global innovation for high volume juice processing. Based on a revolutionary concept, in which beverages are processed in-bulk prior to bottling, the process obtains a 90% filling volume, nearly double that of in-pack HPP technology. It also allows for any type of packaging, including glass, paper cartons, or aluminum cans. A fully automated process, HPP in-bulk results in an 80% reduction in labor costs and nearly 50% cut in energy.
"This technology is being used in Europe with great success and due to the latest trends in packaging sustainability, we remain positive that this will be another success story in the near future for the U.S.," said Roberto Peregrina, director, Hiperbaric USA.
Hermes Boissons, a French copacker, uses Hiperbaric's in bulk equipment for its customer, Juste Pressé, a natural fruit and vegetable juice company, which recently launched the world's first HPP juice in carton packaging.
Alexia Chassagne, co-owner of Juste Pressé, said, "Hiperbaric HPP in-bulk technology has allowed us to develop a product that is 100% aligned with our brand identity. We see this product as a game-changer in the HPP beverage industry since it provides premium quality and taste with environmentally friendly packaging."
High pressure processing (HPP) is a cold pasteurization technique by which products, already sealed in their final packaging, undergo high pressure transmitted by water. HPP's benefits include food safety, clean label and extended shelf life. HPP enhances flavor, texture and nutritional properties of food, without preservatives.
Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows, PMMI, said, "Congratulations to our winners and their outstanding technologies. It was a tough task to narrow down all the innovative entries that the panel received. We are proud to continue to convene the best the industry has to offer and look forward to the Technology Excellence Awards growing stronger each year."
About Hiperbaric
Formed in 1999, Hiperbaric designs, develops, produces and markets its high pressure processing equipment internationally. The company is recognized for its trust, customer support, teamwork and continuous R&D efforts.
Hiperbaric has installed more than 300 machines in more than 40 countries across five continents, making the company the global leader in HPP technology with the most reliable and economic machines on the market. Hundreds of companies worldwide use Hiperbaric equipment to process juices and beverages, meat, fish and seafood, fruits and vegetables, dairy and ready-to-eat meals.
With headquarters in Burgos, Spain, a U.S. office in Miami, and commercial and technical offices in Mexico, Asia and Oceania, Hiperbaric continues to explore HPP technology with new applications in different industrial sectors. For more information, visit http://www.hiperbaric.com.
Media Contact
Wendy Alpine, Alpine Communications, +1 404-641-6170, wendy@alpinepr.com
SOURCE Hiperbaric