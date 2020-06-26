New mobile app helps musicians break through by taking music fans to the streets to find exclusive, unreleased music
VICTORIA, BC, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Hipster Bait a music discovery platform for people ready to rock, launched with a first of its kind mobile app for music discovery. Available on iOS and Android, the Hipster Bait mobile app sends players out into the real world to hunt down and capture unreleased, exclusive music using augmented reality and location-based technology.
"Great music tracks are getting laid down every day but it's harder than ever to get that music out to people and make a living while doing it," explains Michael Tension, Co-Founder of Hipster Bait. "As artists, we can't rely solely on the algorithms of over-crowded streaming services. We need to find new ways for fans to experience music."
Each week, Hipster Bait releases exclusive unreleased songs from emerging artists hidden across a network of physical locations. After a player finds the song and the artist is revealed, they can easily revisit the song in their cassette box and springboard to artist platforms.
Seventy five percent of artists reported an increase in streaming platform traffic during the app's beta test. "You can poster and make Facebook events for a month and not get as much as from a couple fans in the Hipster Bait app," shares beta participant Dave Greig, lead guitarist of Canadian band Big Flakes.
"Superfans, the early adopters, are crucial to launching a band's popularity. Hipster Bait encourages these fans to learn about emerging artists by gamifying music discovery," explains Bruce Pavitt, Founder of SubPop Records.
The platform also supports artists with launch coordination, mailing list subscribers, song ratings, and location-based insights to plan tours. The mobile app is available for gameplay in the Pacific Northwest with over 5,000 locations housing exclusive songs for fans to discover. Learn more at www.hipsterbait.com.
About Hipster Bait
Hipster Bait is a music discovery platform for people that want to find new music first. Guided by advisors such as Steve Peters (Niantic, No Mimes Media), Bruce Pavitt (Sub Pop Records, 8Stem) and Alfie Williams (Universal Canada, Frontside Entertainment), Hipster Bait is located in Victoria, B.C. and run by a team of dedicated musicians and creative professionals.