DENVER, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hire Dynamics has a lofty goal: to be the most-referred staffing firm in the world. The Southeast-based company puts roughly 62,000 people to work every year, and each of those people represents a network of potential new employees.
"Referrals are a critical source of talent for our business," said Stephen Koch, Hire Dynamics' Director of Recruiting. "We see that referrals typically stay on an assignment nearly twice as long as candidates from other sources."
To earn those valuable referrals, Hire Dynamics makes providing an unparalleled talent experience their top priority. That's why they've been named Best of Staffing for Client & Talent Satisfaction by ClearlyRated for 12 years in a row and why their talent ratings are 3.5x higher than the industry average.
A key component of Hire Dynamics' talent experience is its Work4HD app, a mobile talent engagement platform, powered by on-demand staffing platform WorkN, that provides a single interface where talent can search and apply for jobs, receive job offers, view assignment details, access pay history, and more. To date, Hire Dynamics has over 130,000 users on the Work4HD app who can take advantage of all these features.
Now, thanks to an integration between Work4HD, Hire Dynamics's applicant tracking system, and automated referral management solution Staffing Referrals, Hire Dynamics employees can also easily refer people in their network and, most importantly, track where they are in the hiring process. Within the first month of launching, Hire Dynamics generated over 2,000 ambassadors and over 1,000 referral leads.
"We partnered with Staffing Referrals to make it easier for our talent to refer their friends," said Koch. "The ability to earn referral bonuses and the transparency of where referred candidates are in the process shouldn't be revolutionary, but it is. Staffing Referrals will lead to greater buy-in from talent and encourage them to bring us more referrals in the future."
"Referrals are the best source of high-quality candidates, but staffing agencies that haven't automated their referral process are missing as many as half of these opportunities," said David Folwell, President of Staffing Referrals. "Hire Dynamics is leading the staffing industry with their digitally driven, but human-first, approach, and we're thrilled to help them leverage their talent network to continue to grow their business."
To discover how automated referral management can improve your talent experience, visit the Staffing Referrals website.
About Hire Dynamics
Hire Dynamics is among the top 1% of more than 22,000 staffing companies as winner of ClearlyRated's "Best of Staffing for Client & Talent Satisfaction" for 12 consecutive years. Founded in 2001 in Atlanta, Hire Dynamics fulfills opportunities by employing some 10,000 people daily at more than 1,500 client locations. Through nearly 50 locations across the Southeast and its innovative technology, Hire Dynamics specializes in matching workers with jobs in manufacturing, contact centers, administrative support, and e-commerce/logistics (warehouses and distribution centers). The vision is to be the #1 staffing company you would refer to a friend. Its own employees have voted it a "Best Place to Work" for 12 years in a row. For more information, go to http://www.hiredynamics.com .
About Staffing Referrals
As the world's first Automated Referral ManagementTM (ARM) platform, Staffing Referrals helps agencies reduce sourcing costs through recruiting automation. Founded in 2016 by a team with extensive expertise in staffing and software, Staffing Referrals is an enterprise solution that is changing the way staffing agencies source talent. Staffing Referrals helps thousands of staffing professionals extend their reach and is integrated with leading applicant tracking systems (ATS). Staffing Referrals is based in Denver and is privately held. To learn more about Staffing Referrals, visit https://staffingreferrals.com/.
