WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading sales research firm SalesFuel announces TeamTrait, which deploys cloud-based psychometric assessments to identify Professional Mindset Traits and help companies evaluate and hire candidates, optimize teams and retain top talent.
Used as pre-hire assessments, TeamTrait provides hiring managers with the opportunity to identify a candidate's behavioral traits, motivators and how they think. As post-hire assessments, TeamTrait helps managers assess team fit, identify development needs, promote from within, and increase retention and professional development with its exclusive Four Fits™ Simulator.
Why is this increasingly critical? The average cost of a bad hire is up to 30% of the employee's first-year earnings, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Meanwhile, 52% of exiting employees say that their manager or organization could have done something to prevent them from leaving their job. But only about 1/3 of former employees said they had a conversation with their manager about leaving before they quit. (Gallup, 2021)
"Managers often fall into the trap of hiring based on emotion or urgency. And in today's competitive hiring market, it's easy for impatience – or even desperation – to set in because it's so difficult to find an able body," says C. Lee Smith, CEO of SalesFuel. "Managers may settle for hiring a 'C-Level player' who ends up being a low performer while watching some of their best talent get poached by competitors. Using TeamTrait, managers can reduce the new hire failure rate, discover the true potential of their employees, retain rockstars, and improve the quality of their teams and culture."
How does it work? The keys to unlocking the data can be completed in just 20 short minutes by prospects and employees. TeamTrait brings together the latest advances in neuroscience, behavioral economics and people analytics to help companies make better talent decisions. TeamTrait enables:
- Hiring managers to "Hire Smarter" by identifying the team candidate with the best of Four Fits: Job Fit, Manager Fit, Company Fit, and Customer Fit.
- Sales managers to know for certain if the candidate truly possesses the knowledge of their craft that comes from experience and success.
- All managers to benchmark and optimize their current team to improve communication, motivation, and development AND retain their best talent.
TeamTrait helps managers analyze the behavioral traits and business acumen of candidates and current team members in six categories:
- Work Traits
- Motivation
- Leadership Traits
- Selling Traits
- Behavioral Traits
- Team Dynamics – which includes Empathy, Critical Thinking and Toxicity Risk
To learn more about TeamTrait, visit TeamTrait.com. Virtually anyone can create their own account and create a free profile of themselves and a team member. No commitment or credit card is required.
Media inquiries and interview liaisons: US: Audrey Strong, VP Communications astrong@salesfuel.com 614-318-3771
International: Darby Doll, Global Partnerships darbydoll@salesfuel.com +886 909 069 356
About SalesFuel®:
SalesFuel's SaaS-based portfolio of sales tools, training and intelligence provide thousands of sales teams nationwide with the power to Sell Smarter®. Our platforms leverage data and critical insights that empower executives, sales managers, recruiters, and their teams to attract a higher level of talent and clientele.
We believe that business today must be data-driven, adaptive, caring, and consultative. It is all about intelligence – the vital information you cannot find in a Google or LinkedIn search. But it is also about knowing how to leverage that intelligence into productivity – and our team of sales, marketing and management strategists is here to guide you every step of the way.
Our portfolio of sales solutions includes:
AdMall® – Providing tactical business intelligence for local marketing and media sales, AdMall makes selling easier, improves marketing results and quickly generates return-on-investment.
TeamTrait – Uses psychometric assessments to analyze the behavioral traits business acumen of candidates, current team members and sales teams. TeamTrait equips managers with the data to: Identify high-potential candidates; Evaluate a team's strengths, weaknesses and job fit; Build high-performing teams, pinpoint professional development needs and retain talent.
Sales Manager Training – The online sales manager training course every sales manager needs to immediately increase effectiveness and drive sales growth.
Named as one of the Top 10 Sales Enablement Vendors for 2022 by Selling Power Magazine, SalesFuel was founded by C. Lee Smith in Columbus, Ohio in 1989 with a simple objective: Sales are the revenue engine of your company; we provide the fuel. C. Lee Smith is also named for 2022 by Selling Power as a Leading Sales Consultant. Lee is also the author of the Amazon International bestseller "Hire Smarter, Sell More!"
For more information, please visit https://salesfuel.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/sales-fuel/.
