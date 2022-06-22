The New Talent Acquisition Paradigm Utilizes Higher Ed Institution Internal Resources – Faculty, Staff, Student and Alumni

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hirezon Corporation a leading HR Software solution provider in the Higher Ed industry for over 20 years, announced the launch of MyReferred™ – a new comprehensive community centric employee, student and alumni referral system. This announcement was made at the Hirezon 2022 User Conference (June 5-7th 2022, Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino, CT). This new offering dramatically enhances the referral process by tapping into faculty, staff, student and alumni as a source of high-quality potential employees.

"Top companies already make about 40% of their top hires through referrals, said Naray Viswanathan, PhD, President of Hirezon Corporation. "In many Institutions, however, Referral programs follow a linear approach-job specific which are still processed in an ad-hoc manner. On the other hand, MyReferred™ enables Higher Ed to efficiently attract top candidates literally overnight using custom profiles, resume and work-related supervisor or colleagues' recommendations from all participating high-quality talents referred by Higher Ed Internal resources. Information can be updated at any time by individuals, so HR always has access to the latest information.

Standalone or Integrated System

MyReferred™ is available as a stand-alone product to any Higher Ed Institution. For existing Hirezon customers, it would be an additional module and is well integrated with their current applicant tracking system (ATS).

The highlight of MyReferred™ is its ease of use. Using the latest social networking techniques and innovative one-to-one marketing functionality, MyReferred™ makes it simple for Institutions to build relationships with top talent. It provides relationship management tools for creating custom message, ongoing dialog with all participating talents.

About Hirezon Corporation

Hirezon Corporation (est. 2002) specializes in web-based HR software solutions, sales and services for the Higher Ed industry. Hirezon's web-based architecture (SaaS) offers clients competitive advantage on product implementation time, installation-free software, and outstanding 24/7 customer support. Hirezon's first SaaS product was the Interview Exchange Applicant Tracking System. Hirezon product portfolio has since expanded to include Onboarding, Performance Evaluation & Management, HR Forms Tracking and MyReferred™

SOURCE Hirezon Corporation

