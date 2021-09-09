BARTONSVILLE, Pa., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HiringThing was named a winner in the 2021 SaaS Awards Program in the category of "Best SaaS Product for Recruitment".
The SaaS Awards is a software awards program which celebrates innovation and excellence. It accepts entries from across the world, including the US, Canada, UK, Australasia and EMEA.
HiringThing's private label solutions helped it stand out from the competition. Their clients seamlessly integrate a robust, user-friendly applicant tracking system (ATS) into their recruitment solutions. Their open recruiting platform allows organizations to develop their systems fast and to their specifications – creating impressive use cases, customized workflows, and seamless experiences.
Joshua Siler, CEO and Founder, said: "It is an honor for HiringThing to be named as a winner in the 2021 SaaS Awards. To have impressed the judging panel in this way clearly demonstrates our ongoing commitment to meeting the challenges faced by employers today."
Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: "So far, 2021 has been a year of transformative growth for successful organizations, with disruptive change across most areas of business."
"The judges had an incredibly tough time picking final winners. Congratulations are due for every organization that made the shortlist, but we reserve the utmost respect for all our category winners, whose successes were clear and hard-won."
The SaaS Awards is now closed for entries and will reopen for 2021 submissions later in the year. Hundreds of organizations entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the shortlist and list of winners, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-software-awards-shortlist/
About HiringThing
HiringThing is an integrated recruiting platform that creates seamless hiring experiences. Their private label recruiting technology enables organizations to add hiring capabilities to complete their solution. With HiringThing's open API and developer-friendly documentation, they enable customized workflows and seamless connectivity for HR Solutions, PEOs/ASOs, Franchises, Staffing Agencies, and more. Approachable and adaptable, the HiringThing platform empowers everyone, everywhere to hire their dream team. For more information, email info@hiringthing.com or visit hiringthing.com.
About the SaaS Awards
The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions.
About the Cloud Awards
The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.
Finalists are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.
