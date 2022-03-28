HiringThing Empowers Clients to Hire Remotely With Video Technology Integration
BARTONSVILLE, Pa., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Video interviewing is on the rise. While pre-pandemic, only 22% of employers incorporated video interviews as part of the hiring process, 79% of today's employers use video interviews in recruiting.
The integration between HiringThing and Canvass provides end-users access to a broader pool of job candidates, a quicker recruitment process, and interview standardization. In a hiring climate that values candidate experience, asynchronous video interviewing allows job candidates to put their best foot forward.
"Asynchronous video interviewing streamlines recruiting, making it a natural solution to offer our clients and their customers," says HiringThing's CEO, Joshua Siler.
Canvass makes it easy for users to customize the settings of their video interviews by role, allowing them to ascertain different skill sets, all while still benefiting from the asynchronous standardization video interviewing provides.
HiringThing users can leverage this service to further ensure their recruiting process is standardized, candidate-centric, and future-ready.
About Canvass
Hire faster with Canvass. Canvass streamlines your interview process and eliminates the need for traditional screening calls. With their platform you pre-record your interview questions and invite candidates to respond in their own time. It's a fast, flexible, and scalable process that enables you to meet more candidates in less time.
About HiringThing
HiringThing is a modern recruiting platform as a service that creates seamless hiring experiences. Our private label recruiting technology enables organizations to add hiring capabilities to complete their solution. With our open API and developer-friendly documentation, we enable customized workflows and seamless connectivity for HR Solutions, PEOs and ASOs, Vertical SaaS, Franchises, Staffing Agencies, and more. Approachable and adaptable, our platform empowers everyone, everywhere, to hire their dream team. For more information, visit hiringthing.com.
