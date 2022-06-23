The 2022 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards recognizes HiringThing for its breakthrough remote technology.
BARTONSVILLE, Pa. , June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award program is conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products, and services, empowering remote work and distributed global teams.
The mission of the annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the remote technology industry today. Statistically, more employers are hiring remote workers than ever—according to Gartner, 82% of company leaders plan on allowing employees to work remotely at least part of the time.
HiringThing won the award two years running due to an unprecedented 2021. Despite a challenging hiring landscape, HiringThing celebrated a 95% boost in YOY revenue, increased its remote workforce by 52%, and grew the total accounts they serve by 112% from 2020, just in time for its tenth anniversary.
