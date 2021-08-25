GLIL-YAM, Israel, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hispanos Services, a leading tax and insurance service provider for the Hispanic community in the US, recently powered up its customer service with Commbox's revolutionary omnichannel customer communication solution.
Hispanos Services experienced a massive surge in digital customer interactions during Covid-19, making it difficult to reply to all customer inquiries simultaneously. In order to maintain the highest level of customer satisfaction during this rapid growth, Hispanos Services integrated CommBox as their preferred omnichannel customer communication solution.
Powered by Commbox advanced automation features, Hispanos Services uses AI-based smart bots to manage its customer service automatically on multiple channels such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and more, from one central interface. The Company also uses Commbox's Digital Signature feature for shortening procedures and providing faster and more effective customer service.
Donald Rojas, Hispanos Services' CEO & founder, describes how Commbox revolutionized customer service in his company: "We didn't have any automated communication process prior to using Commbox." Mr. Rojas said. "Without automation, we couldn't respond just in time to our customers and therefore lost many sales."
"We experienced a major improvement in every aspect", Mr. Rojas said. "Before using Commbox, customers sent us messages after business hours, but we couldn't respond to their messages on time, resulting in lost sales. our agents couldn't reply to multiple customers at once, causing a slow response time and loss of potential customers. Another issue was signing documents."
Commbox's chatbots allow Hispanos Services to immediately and automatically respond to customers on multiple social media pages 24/7, improving their response time and availability. marketing by allowing them to deliver strong messaging to multiple customers at once".
Furthermore, Commbox free's up their agent's time to reply to multiple inquires at once and focus on complex tasks, while chatbots manage the simple tasks.
Mr. Rojas explained that using Commbox significantly improved his company's business performance: "Using Commbox resulted in a 300% increase in our call center efficiency. Today, 50% of customer communication in Hispanos is done through Commbox, while only 25% of our company agents use it currently. The other 75% are phone support agents, who we plan to move to Commbox in the near future".
"Commbox saves us a lot of time and money, both in internal communication with our team and external with our customers. Commbox helps us achieve more effective sales without wasting precious resources. We get much more effective customer service, better customer experience, and higher customer satisfaction".
Established in 2007, Donald Rojas founded Hispanos Services to help the Hispanic community in the United States with tax and insurance issues. Hispanos Services' goal is to fulfill the Hispanic community's dreams and achieve the success they came to seek since they left their homeland.
Hispanos Services offers auto insurance, home insurance, and commercial insurance as an independent insurance agency. They also provide other services such as document translations, notarization, company registration, realtor, payroll, and bookkeeping.
Today, Hispanos Services is a brand synonymous with trust and experience built for years based on effort, professionalism, transparency, and honesty.
The Next Generation of Customer Service
The CommBox CCM (Customer Communication Management) solution provides companies with one central dashboard to communicate with their customers across multiple platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Chat, SMS, Email, and more.
By implementing an advanced machine learning algorithm, CommBox's smart chatbots understand customers' intents and provide a natural conversational flow that is more human-like than ever before.
Chatbot market statistics show that one of the reasons this technology is becoming more and more popular is that chatbots can answer up to 80% of questions customers might have. That being said, it's important to have trained customer support professionals for more complicated questions. But for everyday issues, Chatbot's such as the ones CommBox delivers reduces costs and speed up response time.
Omnichannel customer communication can drive up retail customer engagement, turning visitors into leads, and leads into customers. There's no denying that retail-based chatbots are ushering in a new paradigm in the retail industry by popularizing conversational commerce. Not only do they save businesses time and money but also showcase that the brand cares about providing exceptional customer service.
Media Contact
Oren Todoros, CommBox, +972 527596512, contact@commbox.io
SOURCE CommBox