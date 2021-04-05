MANCHESTER, N.H., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hitachi Cable America Inc. (HCA), a leading manufacturer of Premise, Fiber Optic, and Specialty cables is pleased to announce the promotion of Tom Artinian as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Performance Cable Systems and Materials Division of HCA effective April 1, 2021.
"Tom joined HCA as Executive Vice President in 2020 during an unprecedented year of challenges caused by COVID-19. During his first year with the company, Tom has been a key contributor to the HCA Executive team and a transformational leader for HCA-NH. His steadfast commitment to driving both revenue and employee engagement has produced many positive organizational and business changes, positioning HCA-NH for sustainable growth and success. Tom has excelled in the collaborative development and communication of HCA-NH's objectives, expectations, and internal strategy, while establishing great relationships with many of our customers." - Lynne Humenik, President and CEO Hitachi Cable America
Please join us in congratulating Tom Artinian on his new role within Hitachi Cable America.
About HCA Manchester:
The Manchester facility of the Performance Cable Systems & Materials Division of Hitachi Cable America Inc. is located in Manchester, New Hampshire. The facility manufactures a complete line of high-performance copper and fiber optic cables for the communication industry and related markets. Products include category copper communication cables, fiber optic cables, industrial Ethernet cables, wireless cables, aerospace cables as well as round and flat electronic cables.
To learn more about Hitachi Cable America, Inc. and the Performance Cables Systems & Materials Division, please visit our website at http://www.hca.hitachi-cable.com. Hitachi Cable America, Inc. is a unit of Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
About Hitachi, Ltd.:
Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a multinational conglomerate offering highly diverse products, technologies and services. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at http://www.hitachi.com.
Media Contact
Richard Roth, Hitachi Cable America Inc., (603) 669-4347, Richard.Roth.dm@hca.hitachi-cable.com
SOURCE Hitachi Cable America Inc.