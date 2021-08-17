IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd., a leading provider of global industry solutions powered by cloud services from Microsoft, today announced it has earned the prestigious Microsoft Business Applications 2021/2022 Inner Circle award. This is the 18th consecutive year Hitachi Solutions has met the high sales and solution excellence standards required to rank in the top echelon of the Microsoft Business Applications global network of partners.
Recognition of this year's Business Applications Inner Circle coincided with Microsoft Inspire, the annual premier partner event that took place virtually on July 14-15, 2021. The 2021/2022 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit to be held in March 2022, as well as to other meetings where they will have a unique opportunity to share strategy and network with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow partners.
"In a year of deep business transformation for every company and every industry on the planet, it is extremely rewarding to be able to recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from every corner of the world that accelerated our joint customers' digital transformation and drove unsurpassed customer success," said Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem Lead. "Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that's creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize Hitachi Solutions for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud."
As a strategic Microsoft partner since 2004, Hitachi Solutions has gained deep technical expertise across the entire Microsoft cloud platform. Combined with a culture of collaboration, quality, and innovation, the company continually strives to provide clients with Microsoft-first, industry-driven solutions designed to turn their business strategies into digital realities.
"Achieving elite Inner Circle status for so many years validates we remain in sync with Microsoft and gives us unprecedented access to the resources we need to support our team in delivering world-class digital transformation to our clients," said Hideji Morita, CEO at Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd. "We are honored Microsoft recognizes our expertise, values our commitment to our clients, and places us among the very top tier of their partner network."
In addition to the Inner Circle, Hitachi Solutions was also recognized for five global Microsoft Partner of the Year awards. The company was named the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service Partner of the Year and was also named finalists for the Dynamics 365 Marketing, Dynamics 365 Customer Service, and Dynamics 365 Sales business application awards, as well as the Government industry award.
"Despite a challenging year, the Hitachi Solutions team remained focused on transforming our clients' businesses through comprehensive advisory services, innovative cloud solutions, and delivery excellence," said Tom Galambos, President and COO at Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd. "Maintaining our standing in such a prestigious group of partners, and continuing to win recognition for our efforts, is amazing proof of success and we couldn't be more pleased."
About Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd.
Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd. helps its customers successfully compete with the largest global enterprises using powerful, easy-to-use, and affordable industry solutions built on Microsoft cloud services. Hitachi Solutions America provides global capabilities with regional offices in the United States, Canada, Europe, India/Middle East, Japan, and Asia Pacific. For more information, call 1-888-618-1521 or visit: http://global.hitachi-solutions.com.
About Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.
Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a core member of the Information & Telecommunication Systems business of Hitachi Group and a recognized leader in delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation, and maintenance. Hitachi Solutions delivers products and services of superior value to customers worldwide through key subsidiaries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information on Hitachi Solutions, please visit: http://www.hitachi-solutions.com.
