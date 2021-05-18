IRVINE, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd., a leading provider of global industry solutions powered by cloud services from Microsoft, has evolved its North American corporate strategy to establish digital transformation leadership and ensure clients achieve maximum value from their business initiatives. Called Digital Compass™, this enhanced vision builds upon the company's existing industry and technology focus. By adding advisory services, more innovative solutions, and a best-practice delivery approach, Hitachi Solutions America has become a trusted guide for turning clients' business strategies into digital realities.
At the heart of Digital Compass is the unique ability to guide clients through end-to-end digital initiatives — from readiness assessment to value discovery and strategic road mapping through delivery and support. This is accomplished via curated business services that include robust advisory capabilities, a complete and integrated solution portfolio, a flexible delivery model, and value-added support. These offerings are all underscored by the company's established industry experience and IP, Microsoft cloud services expertise, and skilled global workforce.
"Digital Compass is the natural progression of our company's go-to-market and delivery model, and is fueled by the desire to serve clients at the highest level and cement longer and stronger relationships," said Tom Galambos, President of Hitachi Solutions America. "It allows us to showcase our consulting leadership, deep technical and functional knowledge across Microsoft cloud services, and execution proficiency while unlocking business value for clients. Our ultimate goal is to earn the role of trusted advisor and be their go-to digital transformation partner for life." Developed from years of experience and many projects, the Digital Compass model allows Hitachi Solutions America to guide, advise, simplify, and support clients no matter where they are on their digital journey.
Components include:
- Advisory services – Digital Transformation Advisory Service (DTAS) and other consultative offerings help evaluate maturity, guide initiatives, and bring strategic business visions to life through value discovery, documented roadmaps, and expert delivery.
- Comprehensive solution portfolio – Digital Compass leads clients through six integrated innovation tracks (Insights, Experiences, Operations, Productivity, Infrastructure, and Capability), helping them focus on the right problem at the right time and providing the greatest value to their business.
- Best-practice delivery framework – The Unified Framework implementation approach ensures client collaboration, delivery excellence, higher quality solutions, and faster time to market.
- Value-added services – A dedicated change enablement practice and post implementation offerings are structured to ensure better user adoption, provide on-going support and improvements, and amplify benefits.
A supporting foundation of the Digital Compass strategy is Hitachi Solutions America's depth and breadth of Microsoft product expertise and status as one of Microsoft's comprehensive global partners.
"Hitachi Solutions continues to invest in being a leader in every Microsoft workload. But beyond just the technology expertise, they are committed to providing clients with strategic leadership and value across the digital spectrum," said David Smith, Vice President US Partner Development at Microsoft. "Evolving to add digital advisory services to their industry-based portfolio – and their ability to execute projects as well – is why they stand out from their competitors."
About Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd.
Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd. helps its customers successfully compete with the largest global enterprises using powerful, easy-to-use, and affordable industry solutions built on Microsoft cloud services. Hitachi Solutions America provides global capabilities with regional offices in the United States, Canada, Europe, India/Middle East, Japan, and Asia Pacific. For more information, call 1-888-618-1521 or visit: http://global.hitachi-solutions.com.
About Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.
Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a core member of the Information & Telecommunication Systems business of Hitachi Group and a recognized leader in delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation, and maintenance. Hitachi Solutions delivers products and services of superior value to customers worldwide through key subsidiaries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information on Hitachi Solutions, please visit: http://www.hitachi-solutions.com.
