Also named finalist for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service & Field Service Partner of the Year Award
IRVINE, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd., a global systems integrator with leading capabilities in Microsoft solutions and technologies, today announced it has won the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management and Intelligent Order Management (IOM) 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. It has also been selected as finalist for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service & Field Service Partner of the Year. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
"With the challenges of the last few years, our main focus has been to support our customers as they work through strategies to ensure their supply chains can mitigate the complexities of accelerated growth, shortages, and increased demands," said Tom Galambos, president and global chief operating officer of Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd. "We are pleased to win the award for supply chain management and IOM because it means our team's industry expertise and skills around Microsoft capabilities have truly helped our customers navigate these unprecedented pressures and become more resilient, responsive, competitive — and ready for whatever might come next."
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Hitachi Solutions was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in supply chain management, IOM, customer service, and field service.
In winning the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management and IOM Partner of the Year, Hitachi Solutions excelled at delivering robust and innovative cloud solutions that allow customers to build stronger and more intelligent supply chains, increase visibility and insights, and reduce risk. As the finalist for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service & Field Service Partner of the Year, Hitachi Solutions has again demonstrated excellence in providing field service and customer service customers with optimized operations, more personalized and relevant engagement, and elevated service and support.
"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees and I'm continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers."
"Hitachi Solutions has a long history of Microsoft recognition, having received Partner of the Year awards almost consecutively since 2004. This impressive track record of success proves our dedication to Microsoft and demonstrates our commitment to customers," added Tom.
Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year. Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog: https://blogs.partner.microsoft.com/mpn/congratulations-to-the-2022-microsoft-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists/. The complete list of categories, winners, and finalists can be found at - https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.
About Hitachi Solutions America
Hitachi Solutions is a global systems integrator with leading capabilities in Microsoft applications and technologies. Powered by nearly two decades of experience, our skilled professionals deliver end-to-end business transformation through advisory services, industry and technology expertise, and implementation excellence. Our #1 goal is to support and accelerate our customers' data and business system modernization initiatives and drive outcome-based value throughout their entire company. As part of Hitachi, Ltd. — one of the largest organizations in the world — Hitachi Solutions is well-positioned to support customers at global scale and forge strategic relationships for life. For more information visit global.hitachi-solutions.com.
Media Contact
Marcel Narish, Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd., 1-267-389-3234, mnarish@hitachisolutions.com
SOURCE Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd.