IRVINE, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd., a leading provider of global industry solutions powered by cloud services from Microsoft, today announced it has won the Dynamics 365 Field Service 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. Hitachi Solutions was also named finalists for the Dynamics 365 Customer Service Partner of the Year Award and the Dynamics 365 Marketing 2021 Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.
"Despite the challenges of last year, Hitachi Solutions remained laser-focused on providing clients with Microsoft-first, industry-driven solutions designed to turn their business strategies into digital realities," said Hideji Morita, CEO at Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd. "We are so pleased that Microsoft recognized our dedication, expertise, and achievements, and honored us with such prestigious awards."
As the Microsoft D365 Field Service Partner of the Year, Hitachi Solutions America excelled in delivering robust solutions that provided North American field service clients with greater visibility and insights, optimized operations and service, drove more business, and served as a solid foundation for growth. As finalist for the Microsoft D365 Customer Service Partner of the Year and the Microsoft D365 Marketing Partner of the Year, the company was also recognized for automating, streamlining, and speeding customer service support, and for modernizing and enhancing marketing initiatives, for our clients in North America.
"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. "These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers ― from cloud-to-edge ― and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer."
"Hitachi Solutions America has a long history with Microsoft and has received Partner of the Year awards almost consecutively since 2004. This year brings our award count to 45, an impressive legacy of success," said Tom Galambos, President and COO at Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd. "This continuous recognition is also validation of our strong commitment to Microsoft, and to being our clients' digital transformation partner for life."
On the global stage, Hitachi Solutions' UK team was named a 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year finalist in the Government category and the Asia Pacific team was recognized as a finalist for the Dynamics 365 Sales award.
About Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd.
Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd. helps its customers successfully compete with the largest global enterprises using powerful, easy-to-use, and affordable industry solutions built on Microsoft cloud services. Hitachi Solutions America provides global capabilities with regional offices in the United States, Canada, Europe, India/Middle East, Japan, and Asia Pacific. For more information, call 1-888-618-1521 or visit: http://global.hitachi-solutions.com.
About Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.
Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a core member of the Information & Telecommunication Systems business of Hitachi Group and a recognized leader in delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation, and maintenance. Hitachi Solutions delivers products and services of superior value to customers worldwide through key subsidiaries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information on Hitachi Solutions, please visit: hitachi-solutions.com.
Media Contact
Hannah Story, Hitachi Solutions, 1-864-404-3250, hstory@hitachisolutions.com
SOURCE Hitachi Solutions