IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd., a leading provider of global industry solutions powered by Microsoft cloud services, is proud to announce its Leader position in Everest Group's Microsoft Dynamics 365 Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021. Recognized as one of four Leaders among a global field of 18 Microsoft Dynamics 365 service providers, the company placed second in the Leader's quadrant for vision and capability and third for market impact.
The PEAK Matrix is an independent, data-driven assessment of service and technology providers based on criteria including impact created in the market and ability to deliver successfully. The comprehensive reports compare and classify providers as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants, and are considered a trusted analysis that gives companies the insights they need to make critical vendor selection decisions. This is the first year Everest Group has produced a PEAK Matrix for Microsoft Dynamics 365 services, which they define as advisory, implementation, and maintenance/support services for cloud and on-prem deployments.
"Hitachi Solutions is pleased to make such a strong debut performance in this premier edition of Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Dynamics 365 providers," said Tom Galambos, president Hitachi Solutions America, chief operating officer North America. "Our vision is to serve clients at the highest level – consistently delivering innovation and value through strategic guidance, industry focus, and Microsoft solution and service expertise. Being positioned second for vision and capabilities truly validates our approach and cements our trusted advisor role with clients."
For almost two decades, Hitachi Solutions has been a global Microsoft solutions integrator passionate about developing and delivering industry-first solutions that support client business transformation goals. Bringing depth and breadth of expertise across all Microsoft's offerings and business applications, the company has received 47 Microsoft Partner of the Year awards and has been included in the elite Microsoft Inner Circle for 18 consecutive years.
About Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd.
Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd. helps its customers successfully compete with the largest global enterprises using powerful, easy-to-use, and affordable industry solutions built on Microsoft cloud services. Hitachi Solutions America provides global capabilities with regional offices in the United States, Canada, Europe, India/Middle East, Japan, and Asia Pacific. For more information, call 1-888-618-1521 or visit: http://global.hitachi-solutions.com.
About Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.
Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a core member of the Information & Telecommunication Systems business of Hitachi Group and a recognized leader in delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation, and maintenance. Hitachi Solutions delivers products and services of superior value to customers worldwide through key subsidiaries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information on Hitachi Solutions, please visit: http://www.hitachi-solutions.com.
