HOUSTON, Mar. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitched, Inc., the leading industrial project management and procurement software, today announced the completion of an extensive rebranding initiative in response to advancements in the company's technology and its vision for the future. The rebrand includes a new logo, redesigned website, and most importantly, a new name: FieldEye.
FieldEye's digital site management and procurement platform powers insights for operations while simplifying and streamlining complex processes. Beyond hitching up equipment and bringing it to a job site, FieldEye brings the field—whether it's a construction project, drilling site, or a renewable energy build-out—into view.
"2020 was a transformative year. Through unprecedented events, our customers realized an increased need for streamlined and thoughtful technology to bring efficiency to and visibility of their operations in the field," said Jonathan Scheiner, FieldEye CEO. "As a company, we listened closely and adapted right alongside them."
"Because of this evolution in our technology, we expanded our vision beyond a simple industrial marketplace," Jonathan continued. "Now, we have become a critical component of our customer's data pipelines and technology initiatives. To communicate our renewed vision, a new identity for our company felt natural."
For more information about the rebrand or to learn more about FieldEye, visit www.fieldeye.com.
About FieldEye
FieldEye is an intuitive and powerful industrial project management and procurement software solution for operations teams in industrial markets. From site planning, equipment sourcing, vendor management, quote tracking, and more, we are committed to putting the right tools and information at our customer's fingertips so they can focus on keeping operations cost-effective, safe, and environmentally friendly. To learn more, visit www.fieldeye.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hitched-inc-announces-rebranding-changes-name-to-fieldeye-301237020.html
SOURCE FieldEye