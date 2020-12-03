CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One to receive the prestigious HITEC Corporation of the Year Award for their exemplary leadership and commitment to the HITEC and the Hispanic community.
Capital One has been a committed HITEC partner and champion since 2016, demonstrating an unwavering dedication to the organization's focus on the advancement of Hispanic leaders in technology as well as the promotion of a diverse and inclusive workforce across the industry. Throughout Capital One's engagement, Capital One has been an avid supporter of HITEC, hosting two of its leadership summits - most recently the 2020 Virtual Summer Leadership Summit - as well as sponsoring HITEC's Diversity Report.
"Capital One's collaboration with HITEC and the HITEC community embodies the spirit of the HITEC Familia," said Omar Duque, HITEC President. "Capital One has been a progressive leader in digital transformation, committed to being a leader in innovation and inclusion."
Every year, HITEC recognizes an organization that contributes to the advancement of technology while demonstrating proactive leadership in promoting diversity and inclusion. HITEC is proud to recognize Capital One as Corporation of the Year for 2020.
"We are very honored to receive this award and proud of our deep partnership with HITEC," said Mike Garcia, Managing Vice President at Capital One. "At Capital One we recognize the importance of building a diverse workforce along with an inclusive culture in which everyone can thrive. We believe very much in HITEC's mission of elevating Hispanic technologists in the industry and helping to grow our leaders of tomorrow."
HITEC is the premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives. Part of the organization's mission is to celebrate and increase Hispanic representation, building stronger technology and executive leaders in the diversity-challenged technology industry.
HITEC Awardees will be recognized during the HITEC Awards Celebration, December 8, 2020, held virtually.