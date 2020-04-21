NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivebrite, industry-leading community management and engagement platform, today announced the launch of two new platform features to support customers through business disruptions caused by COVID-19 outbreak. The organization is offering their donation module to all customers free-of-charge for a period of time, as well as introducing virtual meeting feature within its Events module, all to better support their customers in running successful online communities.
Hivebrite's donations module allows customers to collect and distribute funds for causes that matter to them. It is robust enough to serve the needs of complex fundraising projects, allowing for the building and branding of multiple campaigns paired with automated back-end fund allocation that fosters an attractive, frictionless experience for donors and simplifies the administrative headache of reporting and donation distribution. As a result of the pandemic, Hivebrite is offering access to their "Standard Donations" module to customers, which allows organizations to run one campaign and one fund. Hivebrite is hoping this will provide a space for their customers to drive action and support important causes in these challenging and uncertain times.
Alongside the opening of the donations module to customers, Hivebrite has also worked on a virtual meeting feature to assist customers as they continue to move from in-person to online event management. Communities built on Hivebrite will now be empowered to setup their video calls, roundtable discussions, webinars and more on the platform using a video conferencing tool of their choice. Communities can embed their conference links, feature a countdown to start, grant access to the conference through ticketing, and enable access to the live meeting from the event page.
"Along with the rest of the world, our customers are working hard to shift and adapt their business operations amidst COVID-19," said Usha Iyer, Chief Product Officer at Hivebrite. "These updates will empower community managers to drive increased engagement and establish a deeper connection between members. Our goal at Hivebrite is to provide online communities with the best tools to power successful, collaborative engagement, no matter the circumstances."
Hivebrite's SaaS platform has positioned the company as a top-tier choice for small and large institutions, serving hundreds of private communities in over 40 countries across education alumni, non-profits, professional networks, startups and investors, public organizations and more. Hivebrite provides customers a comprehensive set of features to enable community managers to create fully branded communities and to strengthen connections between members through its powerful directory, groups and interactive features such as trips, check-ins, user events, messaging and forums. Some of the well-known organizations using Hivebrite include the University of Notre Dame, Johns Hopkins University Research Center, The New York Stock Exchange, and The Fulbright Program.
This news comes on the heels of a $20 million funding round in January of this year. Lead by customer Insight Partners, the funding allowed Hivebrite to accelerate the organization's already fast-paced growth, strengthen operations in the US and Europe, and most importantly, continue investing heavily in its best-in-class product for community managers and their members.
Hivebrite is a leading SaaS solution for community management and engagement with offices in Paris and New York. Launched in 2015 with an initial focus on alumni communities, the company has developed a powerful solution that allows its clients across a number of markets to easily brand, customize, and engage their communities, and now has more than 400 clients around the world and more than 50 employees. For more information on Hivebrite, visit hivebrite.com.