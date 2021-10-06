BEACON, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hivecell, the Edge-as-a-Service company, has been named a Sample Vendor in three Gartner Hype Cycle reports for Hybrid Infrastructure Services 2021[1], Infrastructure Strategies 2021[2] and Compute Infrastructure 2021 [3].
In these Hype Cycle reports, cloud-tethered compute was categorized as an emerging technology. According to Gartner Hype Cycle for Hybrid Infrastructure Services, 2021 "cloud-tethered compute is compute infrastructure running on customers' premises or at edge locations that is delivered as a service, managed and maintained by a provider to enable customers to deploy cloudlike services directly into their own environments without having to maintain the environment themselves."
Gartner Hype Cycles are a graphical representation of a technologies lifecycle that provides end users insights about which technologies to invest in in order to save time and money. Hivecell is a sample vendor under the Cloud-Tethered Compute Solutions category.
"The Hype Cycle reports recognize innovative services and solutions for private cloud, public cloud and edge solutions and we're thrilled Hivecell has been included as a sample vendor under the Cloud-Tethered Compute Solutions category," said Jeffrey Ricker, CEO and co-founder at Hivecell. "The other sample vendors recognized in the cloud-tethered compute category alongside Hivecell were Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, and VMware."
According to Gartner, "cloud-tethered compute systems will affect business across IT, finance and procurement". The report [1] further stated "IT teams will see a reduced need for basic administration and maintenance, freeing them up for higher-value activities". Cloud-tethered compute systems will enable "IT operations to be more flexible and aligned with business demands."
Gartner notes that key drivers of cloud-tethered compute systems include:
Need to connect to local data sources over low-latency network
Ability to deliver a cloudlike experience using on-premises infrastructure
Promise of "evergreen" technology refresh solutions that keep systems up-to-date with the latest technology".
If you are a Gartner client, you can access the reports here, here and here.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Gartner and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
About Hivecell
Hivecell is the Edge-as-a-Service company redefining the edge computing platform category with easy-to-deploy, future-proofed, technology agnostic solutions empowering companies to scale infinitely and save massive amounts of resources in their management and processing of big data. It takes compute power out of the data center and places it at the true edge, enabling companies to efficiently manage thousands of remote locations without the use of a huge IT team and at 50 percent of the cost of traditional cloud providers. To learn more visit, http://www.hivecell.com.
