BEACON, N.Y. and BOSTON, Mass., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hivecell, the Edge-as-a-Service company, and DataRobot, the leading enterprise AI platform, today announced a partnership that will enable enterprise organizations to solve bigger challenges at the edge by processing machine learning models on-site, outside of the data closet. By leveraging the two solutions, organizations can more efficiently make relevant, data-driven decisions.
"We're in the midst of an Intelligence Revolution and more and more organizations are looking to capitalize on the promise of AI and machine learning," said Jeffrey Ricker, co-founder and CEO at Hivecell. "DataRobot delivers AI at scale and by partnering with our team at Hivecell, we're able to help ensure any AI models developed on their platform run as efficiently and effectively as possible. We're excited by the partnership and even more eager to see the types of business outcomes that come from it."
The DataRobot enterprise AI platform democratizes data science and drives automated decision intelligence, allowing organizations to deploy trusted and governed AI solutions to get from data to value faster and more accurately. Together, Hivecell and DataRobot empower organizations of any size, industry or resources to drive better business outcomes with AI by deploying onto Hivecell's simple, scalable infrastructure. Organizations can deploy on premise compute power to hundreds or thousands of locations while managing them from one central location to provision, monitor and update complex frameworks remotely at half the cost of traditional cloud providers.
"We're always looking to drive better business outcomes for our diverse customer base and we recognize the benefits, including reduced costs and improved bandwidth, edge computing brings to the AI lifecycle," said Dan Wright, CEO, DataRobot. "We're pleased to team up with Hivecell to help organizations leverage machine learning models at the edge which will help them make faster, more accurate predictions that drive better business outcomes."
The partnership was announced today at AI Experience Worldwide, a two-day virtual conference that brings together AI pioneers to share insight on innovations in AI, analytics and data science.
About Hivecell
Hivecell is the Edge-as-a-Service company redefining the category of edge computing with easy-to-deploy, future-proofed, technology agnostic solutions empowering companies to scale infinitely and save massive amounts of resources in their management and processing of big data. It takes compute power out of the data center and places it at the true edge, enabling companies to efficiently manage thousands of remote locations without the use of a huge IT team and at 50 percent of the cost of traditional cloud providers. To learn more visit, http://www.hivecell.com.
About DataRobot
DataRobot is the leader in enterprise AI, delivering trusted AI technology and enablement services to global enterprises competing in today's Intelligence Revolution. DataRobot's enterprise AI platform democratizes data science with end-to-end automation for building, deploying, and managing machine learning models. This platform maximizes business value by delivering AI at scale and continuously optimizing performance over time. The company's proven combination of cutting-edge software and world-class AI implementation, training, and support services, empowers any organization – regardless of size, industry, or resources – to drive better business outcomes with AI.
DataRobot has offices across the globe and funding from some of the world's best investing firms including Alliance Bernstein, Altimeter, B Capital Group, Cisco, Citi Ventures, ClearBridge, DFJ Growth, Geodesic Capital, Glynn Capital, Intel Capital, Meritech, NEA, Salesforce Ventures, Sands Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Silver Lake Waterman, Snowflake Ventures, Tiger Global, T. Rowe Price, and World Innovation Lab. DataRobot was named to the Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 list and the Forbes 2019, 2020 and 2021 Most Promising AI Companies lists, and was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Advanced Machine Learning Software Platforms Vendor Assessment. For more information visit http://www.datarobot.com/, and join the conversation on the DataRobot Community, More Intelligent Tomorrow podcast, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
