HOBOKEN, N.J., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiveIO today announced that its Hive Fabric product has been verified as Citrix Ready. The Citrix Ready program helps customers identify third-party solutions that are recommended to enhance Digital Workspace, Networking, and Analytics solutions from Citrix Systems, Inc. Hive Fabric completed a rigorous verification process to ensure compatibility with Citrix Virtual Desktops and Apps, providing confidence in joint solution compatibility.
The Citrix Ready program makes it easy for customers to identify complementary products and solutions that can enhance Citrix environments. Customers can be confident that Hive Fabric has successfully passed a series of tests established by Citrix and can be trusted to work effectively with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops in order to deliver a scalable and highly performant Citrix Workspace.
"We are excited to see HiveIO join the Citrix Ready program, the simplicity of their desktop virtualization platform combined with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops gives our partners and customers a powerful solution for their desktop virtualization needs," said Harsh Gupta, Director, Product Management, Citrix.
Hive Fabric is an all-in-one and easy to use VDI solution. IT admins can see their entire VDI infrastructure end-to-end in a single pane of glass, while desktop users experience flawless performance. Capable of being installed on commodity hardware, the software can be fully up and running in less than 1 hour - with no training or certifications required. Its scalable and distributed architecture, developed on Swarm Theory, is underpinned by a unique Message Bus leading to endless data analytics possibilities, such as how applications are used across the organization, and more. Hive Fabric and Citrix Virtual Desktops together provide administrators and end-users valuable benefits. End-users with Citrix HDX gain improved performance, while administrators gain the simplicity to manage their virtualization infrastructure with ease.
"As a member of the Citrix Ready program, we are able to offer customers intelligent solutions that combine our Hive Fabric with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops," said Ofer Bezalel, CEO at HiveIO "The offering clearly demonstrates our plans to work closely with trusted partners, through the Citrix Ready partner ecosystem, in order to provide leading solutions for our customers."
About HiveIO Inc.
HiveIO is the developer of Hive Fabric, a tightly integrated all-in-one virtualization platform for VDI - providing an unparalleled end-user experience. HiveIO has helped hundreds of organizations reduce the complexities of VDI management, by leveraging swarm theory technology to intelligently utilize resources, scale their infrastructure, and simplify its management. To learn more about HiveIO, visit www.hiveio.com. Follow us on Twitter at @HiveIOInc.
About Citrix Ready
Citrix Ready identifies recommended solutions that are trusted to enhance the Citrix Delivery Center infrastructure. All products featured in Citrix Ready have completed verification testing, thereby providing confidence in joint solution compatibility. Leveraging its industry-leading alliances and partner ecosystem, Citrix Ready showcases select trusted solutions designed to meet a variety of business needs. Through the online catalog and Citrix Ready branding program, you can easily find and build a trusted infrastructure. Citrix Ready not only demonstrates current mutual product compatibility, but through continued industry relationships also ensures future interoperability. Learn more at https://citrixready.citrix.com. © 2018 Citrix Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries, and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owner(s).